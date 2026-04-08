'Not the best idea': Alix Earle opens up about post-breakup text to Braxton Berrios

Social media personality Alix Earle has opened up about an embarrassing post-breakup moment, revealing she drunkenly texted her ex-boyfriend in the early hours of the morning, a decision she later described as a “bad idea.”

Alix Earle opens up about a late-night drunk text to her ex, calling it a “bad idea”(Instagram)

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The revelation came during her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where she spoke about her personal life and recent experiences.

"Probably texting my ex at five in the morning"

While speaking on the show, Earle was asked about the last bad decision she made. Without any hesitation, she said: “Oh, my gosh! Probably texting my ex-boyfriend at 5 in the morning after going out. Not the best idea.”

She went on to describe the moment in detail, explaining the incident in which she had been drinking before sending the message. While recalling the situation humorously, she added that her sister even helped her to text with proper spelling.

"I was looking with one eye at the phone, and my sister's like, 'If you are gonna send this, at least send it with it all spelled correctly," Earle said.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the light tone, Earle acknowledged the emotional fallout, saying she felt “terrible” afterwards and confirmed that they didn't talk with each other “, we haven’t talked since,” the 25-year-old said Aftermath highlights emotional impact of breakup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the light tone, Earle acknowledged the emotional fallout, saying she felt “terrible” afterwards and confirmed that they didn't talk with each other “, we haven’t talked since,” the 25-year-old said Aftermath highlights emotional impact of breakup {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earle did not explicitly name her ex, but her most recent public relationship was with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, whom she dated for over two years before their split in December. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earle did not explicitly name her ex, but her most recent public relationship was with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, whom she dated for over two years before their split in December. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Earlie, the break-up was mutual, and they came to a decision due to differences in interest and long-distance challenges. Earle had earlier shared that the separation was emotionally difficult for her, especially when the two met each other again at a public event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Earlie, the break-up was mutual, and they came to a decision due to differences in interest and long-distance challenges. Earle had earlier shared that the separation was emotionally difficult for her, especially when the two met each other again at a public event. {{/usCountry}}

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She described that moment as “really hard” and “terrible,” reflecting the difficulty of transitioning from a close relationship to distant acquaintances.

Tom Brady's link adds to public attention

Following the breakup, Earle was also linked to retired NFL legend Tom Brady after the two were spotted together at multiple events, including a New Year’s Eve gathering and Super Bowl weekend parties.

While neither party confirmed the relationship, fans are excited to get a confirmation.

By Roshan Tony

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