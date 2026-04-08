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'Not the best idea': Alix Earle opens up about post-breakup text to Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle admits to drunk texting her ex at 5 a.m., calling it a “bad idea,” while opening up about her breakup with Braxton Berrios and Tom Brady rumors.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 11:11 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Social media personality Alix Earle has opened up about an embarrassing post-breakup moment, revealing she drunkenly texted her ex-boyfriend in the early hours of the morning, a decision she later described as a “bad idea.”

Alix Earle opens up about a late-night drunk text to her ex, calling it a “bad idea”(Instagram)

The revelation came during her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where she spoke about her personal life and recent experiences.

"Probably texting my ex at five in the morning"

While speaking on the show, Earle was asked about the last bad decision she made. Without any hesitation, she said: “Oh, my gosh! Probably texting my ex-boyfriend at 5 in the morning after going out. Not the best idea.”

She went on to describe the moment in detail, explaining the incident in which she had been drinking before sending the message. While recalling the situation humorously, she added that her sister even helped her to text with proper spelling.

"I was looking with one eye at the phone, and my sister's like, 'If you are gonna send this, at least send it with it all spelled correctly," Earle said.

She described that moment as “really hard” and “terrible,” reflecting the difficulty of transitioning from a close relationship to distant acquaintances.

Tom Brady's link adds to public attention

Following the breakup, Earle was also linked to retired NFL legend Tom Brady after the two were spotted together at multiple events, including a New Year’s Eve gathering and Super Bowl weekend parties.

While neither party confirmed the relationship, fans are excited to get a confirmation.

By Roshan Tony

 
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