‘Not the same Dianna…’: Russini offered new job amid Mike Vrabel scandal; insider weighs is

As the fallout from the controversy involving Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel continues to ripple across NFL circles, new comments from close friend and longtime broadcaster Jon Weiner have added a new twist. Russini, who spent years as a top reporter at WRC-TV, ESPN and later The Athletic, resigned days after her bombshell photos with the New England Patriots first came out.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel.(X/@CollegeFBPortal)

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The images, reportedly taken at the Ambiente Sedona resort in Arizona, showed the two together in several intimate-looking moments. Neither Russini nor Vrabel publicly confirmed allegations of an affair, but the story rapidly escalated into one of the NFL offseason’s biggest controversies.

Dianna Russini gets a new job offer

While Russini has largely remained silent since resigning, Weiner aka Stugotz offered public support during a recent episode of ‘Stugotz and Company’, making it clear he believes the story should unfold on Russini’s own terms.

“I am not a mouthpiece for Dianna Russini. I am simply saying, it’s her story to tell, it’s not my story, and I am simply going to support my friend. If The Athletic fired her, I would hire her. They didn’t fire her. She stepped down from The Athletic, and the offer holds forever, if Dianna Russini decides one day, three months from now, a year from now, two years from now, that she wants to get back into this game, she has a place right here," he said.

‘Dianna has changed’

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{{^usCountry}} Weiner, who previously worked alongside Russini at ESPN before launching his own radio platform, also spoke about how differently she sounds now compared to before the scandal erupted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weiner, who previously worked alongside Russini at ESPN before launching his own radio platform, also spoke about how differently she sounds now compared to before the scandal erupted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I am telling you when I talked to Dianna on the phone, it’s not the same Dianna,” Stugotz said. “If that makes people feel better or feel worse, I don’t really give a sh*t. I’m just telling you that zest, that kind of bounce in her step, that pep in her step, when I talk to her, I don’t hear it nearly as much as I used to, obviously.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am telling you when I talked to Dianna on the phone, it’s not the same Dianna,” Stugotz said. “If that makes people feel better or feel worse, I don’t really give a sh*t. I’m just telling you that zest, that kind of bounce in her step, that pep in her step, when I talk to her, I don’t hear it nearly as much as I used to, obviously.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “That should go without saying. To suggest that Dianna isn’t feeling this and her family isn’t impacted by this is laugh-out-loud funny. They’re impacted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That should go without saying. To suggest that Dianna isn’t feeling this and her family isn’t impacted by this is laugh-out-loud funny. They’re impacted.” {{/usCountry}}

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Later in the conversation, Weiner explained why he refused to discuss private conversations he has had with Russini since the scandal became public.

“I’m not a journalist, I’m a talk show host,” Weiner continued. “And when my real friends fall on some difficult times, I like to support my friends and talk to them and be someone that listens. Not talks, listens. This is her story to share when she feels like sharing it. It is not me. And it is not my obligation to talk to Dianna Russini privately on the phone and then share it with a radio audience that she doesn’t want me to share it with, because it’s not my story to tell. It’s her story to tell on her timeline.”

Vrabel makes a move

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Meanwhile, Vrabel has returned to his duties with the New England Patriots after briefly stepping away during Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. The NFL completed a review of the situation on April 21, ultimately determining that the matter did not violate league conduct policies.

Vrabel acknowledged internally that the scandal forced him into what he described as “difficult conversations” with both family members and the organization. He reportedly entered counseling during the fallout but retained strong backing from ownership and the locker room.

NFL insider John McClain recently dismissed speculation surrounding Vrabel’s future with the Patriots, arguing the controversy would not threaten his job security.

“His future’s not in jeopardy,” said McClain during his appearance on Outkick Hot Mic. “What’s going to happen? Is Robert Kraft going to fire him for morals? I don’t think so. And the fans love him, the media loves him… He did a great coaching job last season. There’s a lot of guys who have survived and thrived after extramarital affairs. It’s going to affect her far more than it’ll affect him.”

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“We’re here for Coach [Vrabel]. We love Coach,” said Patriots QB Drake Maye. “What he does for us, what he’s done for us this past year, you can’t speak into words. Thankful he’s our head coach. And I know he’s dealing with some stuff in the field, and out of the coaching world, but we’re here for him, and I know he’s gonna come back.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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