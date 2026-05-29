Djokovic’s wife sends key message ahead of Joao Fonseca clash at French Open: ‘Winning means…’

Novak Djokovic is currently involved in a pivotal third-round clash against Brazilian star Joao Fonseca at Roland Garros, with his chances of lifting the title receiving a major boost following Carlos Alcaraz’s unexpected early departure from the tournament.

Jelena Djokovic cheers on Novak before crucial French Open encounter. (Jelena Djokovic/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the time of writing, Djokovic holds a commanding two-set lead over Fonseca, although the Brazilian has shown signs of a potential comeback with an aggressive start to the third set.

At this stage of his career, Djokovic continues to juggle the demands of professional tennis with his personal life, aiming to dedicate more time to his family while still making the most of his remaining years on the tour by chasing further success.

Through it all, his wife and long-time supporter, Jelena Djokovic, has remained firmly by his side and continues to show unwavering support for the Serbian legend.

Jelena cheers on Novak before crucial French Open encounter

Ahead of Djokovic’s French Open match on May 29, Jelena took to Instagram to express her encouragement for her husband. She shared several uplifting posts on her Instagram story, including clips of Djokovic speaking during interviews before the match.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Although the stories were later removed, they reflected her continued support as he prepared for another important challenge in Paris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the stories were later removed, they reflected her continued support as he prepared for another important challenge in Paris. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Just a week earlier, Jelena had reposted a TNT Sports video capturing her emotional and energetic celebration after Djokovic secured another victory on the court. The clip highlighted the couple’s close bond, carrying the caption, “Winning means everything to Novak and Jelena Djokovic ❤️.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just a week earlier, Jelena had reposted a TNT Sports video capturing her emotional and energetic celebration after Djokovic secured another victory on the court. The clip highlighted the couple’s close bond, carrying the caption, “Winning means everything to Novak and Jelena Djokovic ❤️.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On May 15, Jelena once again gave fans a glimpse into their relationship by posting a photo of Novak holding her hand. Alongside the image, she wrote, “My love forever 😁🤗💋 .”

Jelena remains Novak’s biggest supporter

Earlier in the year, in February, Jelena shared another personal moment with Novak through a photo of the pair attending the Winter Olympics together. Captioning the image, she wrote, “Magical few days. Watching gold in the cold.”

Her admiration and support for the Serbian tennis icon had also been evident ahead of the Australian Open in January. In a heartfelt message posted before the tournament, Jelena praised Novak’s relentless drive and dedication.

She wrote, “This man… is so much more. ❤️ He has brought me love, passion, joy and the intensity of sharing life with someone who never stops pushing his limits.” She further added, “Tonight may be sleepless. Tomorrow, he steps into another final. 🫣🥹”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Novak Djokovic fights through at French Open, Elena Rybakina dumped out

The couple has been married since 2014, though their relationship dates back much further. Novak and Jelena were high school sweethearts, having first met during the 1990s before eventually beginning their romantic relationship nearly a decade later, according to The Mirror.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON