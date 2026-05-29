Djokovic’s wife sends key message ahead of Joao Fonseca clash at French Open: ‘Winning means…’
Jelena Djokovic has remained Novak’s constant source of support, standing firmly beside the Serbian tennis star throughout his remarkable career.
Novak Djokovic is currently involved in a pivotal third-round clash against Brazilian star Joao Fonseca at Roland Garros, with his chances of lifting the title receiving a major boost following Carlos Alcaraz’s unexpected early departure from the tournament.
At the time of writing, Djokovic holds a commanding two-set lead over Fonseca, although the Brazilian has shown signs of a potential comeback with an aggressive start to the third set.
At this stage of his career, Djokovic continues to juggle the demands of professional tennis with his personal life, aiming to dedicate more time to his family while still making the most of his remaining years on the tour by chasing further success.
Through it all, his wife and long-time supporter, Jelena Djokovic, has remained firmly by his side and continues to show unwavering support for the Serbian legend.
Jelena cheers on Novak before crucial French Open encounter
Ahead of Djokovic’s French Open match on May 29, Jelena took to Instagram to express her encouragement for her husband. She shared several uplifting posts on her Instagram story, including clips of Djokovic speaking during interviews before the match.
Although the stories were later removed, they reflected her continued support as he prepared for another important challenge in Paris.{{/usCountry}}
Although the stories were later removed, they reflected her continued support as he prepared for another important challenge in Paris.{{/usCountry}}
Just a week earlier, Jelena had reposted a TNT Sports video capturing her emotional and energetic celebration after Djokovic secured another victory on the court. The clip highlighted the couple’s close bond, carrying the caption, “Winning means everything to Novak and Jelena Djokovic ❤️.”{{/usCountry}}
Just a week earlier, Jelena had reposted a TNT Sports video capturing her emotional and energetic celebration after Djokovic secured another victory on the court. The clip highlighted the couple’s close bond, carrying the caption, “Winning means everything to Novak and Jelena Djokovic ❤️.”{{/usCountry}}
On May 15, Jelena once again gave fans a glimpse into their relationship by posting a photo of Novak holding her hand. Alongside the image, she wrote, “My love forever 😁🤗💋 .”
Jelena remains Novak’s biggest supporter
Earlier in the year, in February, Jelena shared another personal moment with Novak through a photo of the pair attending the Winter Olympics together. Captioning the image, she wrote, “Magical few days. Watching gold in the cold.”
Her admiration and support for the Serbian tennis icon had also been evident ahead of the Australian Open in January. In a heartfelt message posted before the tournament, Jelena praised Novak’s relentless drive and dedication.
She wrote, “This man… is so much more. ❤️ He has brought me love, passion, joy and the intensity of sharing life with someone who never stops pushing his limits.” She further added, “Tonight may be sleepless. Tomorrow, he steps into another final. 🫣🥹”
Also read: Novak Djokovic fights through at French Open, Elena Rybakina dumped out
The couple has been married since 2014, though their relationship dates back much further. Novak and Jelena were high school sweethearts, having first met during the 1990s before eventually beginning their romantic relationship nearly a decade later, according to The Mirror.