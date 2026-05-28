Novak Djokovic continued his latest tilt at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title with a four-set victory on Wednesday to reach the third round of the French Open, but suggested matches should be pushed back later in the day to combat the heatwave broiling at Roland Garros. Djokovic suggests rescheduling matches as heat rolls over French Open

Just like in his opening match, the 39-year-old saw off a home player, this time moving past world number 74 Valentin Royer 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 , 6-3 under a blazing sun on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"Obviously the feelings on the court are different when you win," Djokovic said.

"It was a match in very difficult conditions."

Speaking to reporters later, Djokovic suggested matches be put back to avoid playing during the hottest part of the day as temperatures in the French capital continue to go into the mid-30s Celsius.

"Honestly, with Grand Slams it shouldn't be an issue, generally, because we have so many courts. We have lights. You know, there's no issue. You have big courts. You can play the matches. You can reschedule them some other courts and have still the crowd in the stadium and everything," he said.

"For example, Umag in Croatia where matches are starting later in the afternoon, you know, 5:00 p.m. or something, and they play until deep at night.

"Yeah, is that ideal to go over midnight? Yeah, it's not. But if you have, you know, certain days that you have extreme heat and conditions, then maybe that's something to consider."

On centre court, Djokovic confidently navigated his way into a two-set lead against Royer.

The Frenchman, born some five kilometres from the Roland Garros complex, gave the local fans cause to cheer when he twice cancelled out Djokovic breaks to level at 3-3 and 4-4 in the third set.

He then brought centre court to its feet as he recovered from 3-0 down in the tie-break to force a fourth set.

Djokovic opened the frame with a battling hold of serve as he seemed to flag in the late afternoon sun with the match fast approaching the three-hour mark.

But the three-time French Open champion dug deep to stay in the fight and one stretching forehand from wide out beyond the net post brought a smile to his lips as Royer disbelievingly watched it rip off the clay just inside his baseline.

That moment of brilliance was all Djokovic needed to revitalise himself as he broke for a 3-1 lead in the very next game, before serving out his spot among the last 32.

"I think Valentin merits a big round of applause for his performance today," Djokovic said.

"I hope I won't play any more French players for the rest of the tournament," he added with a wry laugh.

- Generational clash -

Indeed Djokovic will next face 19-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca, who was born more than a year after the veteran's debut at Roland Garros.

If Djokovic has got his wish of not immediately facing a French player again, there will still doubtless be a huge, vocal group of supporters in the crowd backing his opponent during Friday's third-round match.

Wherever Fonseca plays he attracts masses of Brazilian fans and it was no different on Court 14 on Wednesday as plenty of his compatriots were on hand to sing him over the line in five sets against Croatian 20-year-old Dino Prizmic the player who eliminated Djokovic from the Italian Open earlier in May.

Fonseca for the first time in his professional career came back from two sets to love down to win 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 in a meeting between two rising stars of the tour that more than lived up to its billing.

"Fonseca has been praised so much in the last couple of years. You know, I think his potential and quality as a tennis player is obvious, no doubt about it. He's got big Brazilian support anywhere he goes. I think he's a big-stage player. He really loves the occasion," Djokovic said of the 28th seed.

It will be Fonseca's first ever meeting with the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

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