Olympic heptathlon champion Anna Hall marries NFL star Darius Slayton in fairytale wedding at historic Oheka Castle

Olympic heptathlete Anna Hall and New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton have officially begun their forever chapter. The couple exchanged vows on April 11, in an intimate ceremony at the iconic Oheka Castle, a historic mansion on Long Island’s Gold Coast in New York. The celebration united two elite athletes in a beautiful, low-key gathering with close family and friends, capping a modern love story that began with a single Instagram follow.

The beginning of a love story

Darius Slayton of the New York Giants married Anna Hall.(Instagram/ Anna Hall)

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Darius first noticed Anna while watching her compete on television. As he recounted to Vogue, “I had seen her running on TV, and when she came across the screen, I thought she was pretty, so I followed her on Instagram.”

Anna initially brushed it off as a simple “athlete respecting an athlete” gesture. The pair followed each other for a while without direct contact—until Darius made a bold move. On one of his off days, he showed up unannounced at her track practice in New York, introduced himself in person, and asked her out to dinner. Their relationship became official in October 2025, and Anna marked their one-year anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post.

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The proposal

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{{^usCountry}} Slayton chose a deeply meaningful location for the proposal: the very track at Icahn Stadium in New York where their story first began. Anna thought they were heading out for a regular date night in the city. Instead, the car pulled up to the stadium, and she immediately realized what was happening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Slayton chose a deeply meaningful location for the proposal: the very track at Icahn Stadium in New York where their story first began. Anna thought they were heading out for a regular date night in the city. Instead, the car pulled up to the stadium, and she immediately realized what was happening. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On November 14, 2025, the couple announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post. Hall captioned it: “In the exact place we first met I got to say yes to me & you forever,” calling Slayton her “whole entire heart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 14, 2025, the couple announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post. Hall captioned it: “In the exact place we first met I got to say yes to me & you forever,” calling Slayton her “whole entire heart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Fernando Mendoza might start over Kirk Cousins; NFL insider reveals telling sign before Draft A true power couple {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Fernando Mendoza might start over Kirk Cousins; NFL insider reveals telling sign before Draft A true power couple {{/usCountry}}

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Anna Hall, 25, is the reigning World Heptathlon Champion (2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo) and holds the North American record in the outdoor pentathlon. She has represented the US at the Olympics and continues to dominate multi-event competitions.

Darius Slayton, 29, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his most recent season, he recorded 37 catches for 538 yards. He has been a reliable presence in New York’s receiving corps.

By: Vidushi Mishra

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