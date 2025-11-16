Giants Darius Slayton proposes to track star Anna Hall at track where they first met, QB Jaxson Dart and others react

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has taken a major personal milestone off the field. The veteran player proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Anna Hall, the reigning US Track and Field heptathlon world champion, at the very track where they first met. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram Friday night. Darius Slayton of the New York Giants proposed to Anna Hall, a world champion heptathlete, at their meeting spot.(annaa.hall/Instagram)

Anna Hall and Darius Slayton announce engagement on social media

Along with the announcement post, Hall wrote, “my whole entire heart,” in the caption. She continued, “in the exact place we first met i got to say yes to me & you forever,” along with a heart emoji. In the final slide of the Instagram post, Hall proudly showcased her emerald cut engagement ring while standing in front of Slayton, as reported by The New York Post.

Meanwhile, Darius, who has recorded 23 receptions for 343 yards this season, shared a photo of himself on one knee to his Instagram story, joking, "I made sure not to wear all white.”

Slayton and Hall began dating in 2024 and went public with their relationship in November, sharing glimpses of each other on Instagram. He is set to miss the Giants' home game against the Packers on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, while Jaxson Dart will also be out with a concussion.

Giants teammates pour in wishes for Salyton and Hall

Several Giants teammates quickly took to the comments to celebrate the 28-year-old receiver's engagement. Fan-favorite rookie Cam Skattebo, who is sidelined for the rest of teh season, wrote, “Congratulations Baby!!!!!”. Dart chimed in with a playful “Mom and Dad”.

Fellow Olympians also sent their congratulations to Hall, including Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield, who is engaged to Noah Lyles, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee, Leanne Wong, and Kayla DiCello. Lee wrote, “Congrats!!!"