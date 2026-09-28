PAC cause of death: What we know about AEW star Benjamin Satterley’s passing as tributes pour in for WWE's Neville

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has confirmed the death Benjamin Satterley. The organization shared the news on X Sunday evening. The former All-Atlantic and Trios Champion has passed away at the age of 40.

Benjamin Satterley cause of death

AEW Star Pac Passes Away At 40. (X @AEW)

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The official cause of death for Satterley, better known as PAC in AEW and Adrian Neville during his WWE run, has not been revealed. AEW announced that the 40-year-old had passed away suddenly but provided no further information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Some fans and social media users have speculated that PAC may have suffered a heart attack because of the sudden nature of his death. However, neither AEW nor his family has confirmed the speculation, and his cause of death remains unknown.

AEW announce Pac's death

AEW issued a tribute message for the wrestler following his passing.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability,” the AEW statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} The promotion also highlighted Satterley’s time with AEW and his accomplishments after joining the company in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The promotion also highlighted Satterley’s time with AEW and his accomplishments after joining the company in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans,” the statement further read.

Pac's final AEW appearance

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What makes the news even more shocking is that Pac’s final appearance came at AEW All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, September 26, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

Also read | PAC family: All on wife Natalie Satterley and parents as AEW and WWE star Benjamin Satterley dies aged 40

He lost the opening match to Andrade El Ídolo in an AEW National Championship bout, just around 25 hours before news of his death emerged.

Wrestling world mourns Pac

Fans across the AEW and WWE wrestling communities have been left stunned by Pac’s death, with many taking to social media to share heartfelt tributes.

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One wrestling-focused account on X wrote, “The man that gravity forgot. The king of the cruiserweights. RIP Pac aka Neville.”

Another fan expressed disbelief over how quickly the news followed Pac’s final match, writing, “This man literally wrestled on PPV last night and now he's gone 24 hours later this shit is really not fair RIP PAC.”

Another fan added, “I cannot believe that PAC is gone. He only just wrestled against Andrade 24 hours earlier,” accompanied by heartbroken emojis.

One user tweeted, “I’m stunned…..idk what to say. I JUST saw him. My heart is f**king breaking, man. RIP PAC”

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AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara also paid tribute to Satterley following the shocking news. “Absolutely heartbreaking... Sending so much love and prayers to his family and loved ones,” Guevara tweeted.

PAC's rise to AEW champion

After departing WWE, where he was known as Neville, and working on the independent circuit, PAC made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing in May 2019.

He later joined forces with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix to form the formidable Death Triangle, combining his aerial style with a more aggressive approach.

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In 2022, PAC became the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion, a title that was later renamed the International Championship. He also teamed with his Death Triangle partners to win the AEW World Trios Championship, allowing the trio to briefly hold multiple titles at the same time.