WWE and AEW wrestler Benjamin Satterley (better known as PAC or Adrian Neville) has passed away at 40. He is survived by his wife Natalie Satterley and his parents Jill Satterley and Stephen Satterley.

AEW star PAC died aged 40. (Benjamin Satterley l Instagram)

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In a statement, AEW described Satterley as one of the promotion’s defining performers. They praised his athleticism and memorable championship reigns.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka PAC,” the company said. “Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”

Also read: PAC cause of death: How did AEW star Benjamin Satterley die? Tributes pour in for WWE's Neville

Who are PAC’s wife and family?

PAC was married to Natalie Satterley, who largely stayed away from the public spotlight throughout his wrestling career. The couple kept their relationship private, and Satterley rarely discussed his family in interviews or on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} PAC also maintained a private relationship with his parents and extended family. Public information about his mother and father is limited. He was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and often spoke proudly about his hometown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PAC also maintained a private relationship with his parents and extended family. Public information about his mother and father is limited. He was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and often spoke proudly about his hometown. {{/usCountry}}

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Neither AEW nor members of the Satterley family have shared funeral arrangements or additional details about his passing.

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From Newcastle to global wrestling stardom

Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and quickly earned a reputation as one of Britain’s top high-flyers. He competed across Europe, Japan and North America before signing with WWE.

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During his WWE tenure under the ring name Neville, he won the NXT Championship and later became Cruiserweight Champion. His fast-paced style and aerial ability made him one of the promotion’s standout performers.

After leaving WWE, Satterley signed with AEW in 2019, where he became one of the company’s original stars. He captured the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship and later won the AEW World Trios Championship alongside fellow Death Triangle members Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix.

AEW noted that PAC participated in “some of the most memorable matches in AEW history” and held multiple championships during his seven-year run with the promotion.