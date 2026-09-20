Paige Bueckers scored 20 of her 26 points in the first half and led a fourth- quarter charge in the Dallas Wings' 87-82 victory Saturday over the Phoenix Mercury in Arlington, Texas.

Paige Bueckers leads Wings past stubborn Mercury

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The Wings have won six consecutive games, all of them at home. The 26 victories represent a new franchise record.

The teams play again Monday night at Phoenix. Dallas has won the first two meetings at Arlington.

Phoenix has lost nine of its last 13 games.

The Mercury's leading scorer, Khaleah Copper, missed her second straight game with a groin injury.

Phoenix was led by Lexi Held's 21 points. Alyssa Thomas produced a triple- double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Arike Ogunbowale recorded 22 points and six assists for the Wings.

Bueckers buried a 28-foot trey, giving Dallas an 83-79 lead with 2:00 on the clock.

After Phoenix's Natasha Mack converted on a drive to the basket, Ogunbowale made a layup while getting fouled with 1:19 remaining. Her free throw put Dallas ahead 86-81.

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{{^usCountry}} Held made one of two free throw attempts for Phoenix with 31 seconds left. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Held made one of two free throw attempts for Phoenix with 31 seconds left. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mercury had an opportunity to cut further into the lead after a Bueckers' turnover, but Noemie Brochant missed a jumper and Held turned the ball over after getting the rebound.

Bueckers ended the scoring making one of two free throw attempts with 10 seconds left.

The Mercury led by as many as seven points in the first quarter, before taking a 24-19 lead into the second.

The lead reached eight points on two occasions before Dallas made a run.

The Wings turned a 39-32 deficit with 5:04 left in the second quarter into a 45-41 lead with 3:16 remaining.

Bueckers fueled the 13-2 run with a couple of 3-pointers.

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She ended the half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, putting Dallas ahead 56-49.

The second-year pro had 20 points at halftime on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Dallas scored a season-high point total for a quarter with 37 in the second quarter behind 57.9% shooting from the field. They also converted 6 of 9 from behind the arc and 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Phoenix responded by knocking down 10-of-16 shots from the floor, but only two treys and three free throws.

Ogunbowale had 10 points in the quarter after making 3 of 4 shots from the field.

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