Phil Mickelson family: Meet golfer's cancer survivor wife and kids amid ‘family health matter’, misconduct allegations

Golfer Phil Mickelson is under scrutiny following a report that disclosed his expulsion from his home club due to allegations of inappropriate contact with a female employee on the course.

Phil Mickelson's expulsion from his home golf club due to allegations of inappropriate behavior raises concerns about his future in golf.

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This allegation emerged after Mickelson and his wife of 34 years, Amy Mickelson, revealed that their family was addressing an undisclosed health issue. The 55-year-old is already facing an uncertain future in golf, compounded by the challenges facing LIV and indications that he may not be welcomed back to the PGA Tour.

Also Read: Phil Mickelson: Golfer ousted from golf club after alleged ‘inappropriate contact’ with woman; 5 things to know on probe

Phil Mickelson confronts bombshell accusations

According to a report by Golf Digest on Thursday, Mickelson was allegedly requested to vacate The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, a venue where he has played and practiced for many years. The Associated Press highlighted that Mickelson was asked to depart shortly after the allegations emerged and is now prohibited from returning to his home course.

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{{^usCountry}} “Golf Digest cited sources in reporting Mickelson approached the woman in the clubhouse and made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her. The woman rejected his advances and reported it to her supervisors,” the report stated. “Officials at The Farms reviewed and investigated, Golf Digest reported, and then confronted Mickelson on the course. Mickelson, 55, was told to leave the premises.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Golf Digest cited sources in reporting Mickelson approached the woman in the clubhouse and made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her. The woman rejected his advances and reported it to her supervisors,” the report stated. “Officials at The Farms reviewed and investigated, Golf Digest reported, and then confronted Mickelson on the course. Mickelson, 55, was told to leave the premises.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report stated that the accusations signify a "dark chapter" for Mickelson, referencing his wife and their three children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report stated that the accusations signify a "dark chapter" for Mickelson, referencing his wife and their three children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mickelson might be facing further complications down the line. As reported by The Associated Press, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said that it would certainly pursue a deeper investigation if more evidence surfaces. However, it is not clear what crime the agency could potentially investigate. Phil Mickelson family: What we know about wife and kids {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mickelson might be facing further complications down the line. As reported by The Associated Press, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said that it would certainly pursue a deeper investigation if more evidence surfaces. However, it is not clear what crime the agency could potentially investigate. Phil Mickelson family: What we know about wife and kids {{/usCountry}}

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Phil and Amy Mickelson first crossed paths at Arizona State University and subsequently tied the knot in November 1996.

They are the proud parents of three children: Amanda Brynn, Sophia Isabel, and Evan Samuel.

During Mickelson’s career on the PGA Tour, in major championships, and with LIV Golf, Amy has consistently been a prominent figure beside one of golf’s most well-known athletes.

Despite Mickelson’s prominent position in the world of professional golf, the family has largely maintained a level of privacy regarding their personal life.

The article from Jacksonville.com highlighted that Mickelson's spouse “is a former Phoenix Suns cheerleader and a constant presence with her husband, either walking with him during most of his rounds or working with him on charities related to the military and children.”

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It was reported by Jacksonville.com in 2009 that he faced a near-fatal situation in 2003 due to complications following the birth of their youngest child, Evan, at which time it was announced that Amy had been diagnosed with cancer.

As per AOL.com, Phil Mickelson's mother also received a cancer diagnosis; however, both she and Amy have since made a recovery.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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