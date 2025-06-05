PlayStation State of Play: Latest on Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls, Silent Hill f, Nioh 3, Final Fantasy Tactics
Sony’s PlayStation State of Play on Wednesday delivered a 50-minute showcase of PS5 and PSVR2 titles, spotlighting Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, Silent Hill f, Nioh 3, and Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles. There were a lot of reveals in the June 2025 event, and we wouldn't want you to miss out on the highlights.
PlayStation State of Play highlights
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
Announced as a 4v4 tag-team fighting game developed by Arc System Works (Guilty Gear, Dragon Ball FighterZ), Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls features Marvel heroes and villains in a vibrant Japanimation style, set for release in 2026 on PS5 and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).
Gameplay: Players control one character at a time, with simple or traditional inputs for accessibility, per game director Kazuto Sekine on PlayStation.Blog. Characters like Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) have bespoke Normal, Special, Unique, and cinematic Ultimate attacks, inspired by Marvel lore. The 4v4 format emphasizes chaotic, screen-filling battles and unique team-ups, a nod to Marvel’s comic legacy.
Status: No specific release date; character reveals and additional content details are promised soon.
Silent Hill f
A new horror title set in 1960s rural Japan, Silent Hill f follows teenager Hinako Shimizu navigating a fog-haunted Ebisugaoka filled with monstrous creatures. It releases on September 25, 2025, for PS5, PC (Steam), and Xbox Series.
Gameplay: The trailer showcased terrifying combat against grotesque, jointed creatures and scarecrow-like monsters, with Hinako using improvised weapons like a manhole cover. The narrative hints at a dreamlike or psychological horror, with themes of isolation and transformation (“We made a promise to be together forever”).
Status: Pre-orders are open, with no demo announced.
Nioh 3
Team Ninja’s Nioh 3, a Soulslike sequel, was revealed for an early 2026 release on PS5, featuring a larger open world and intense boss fights, per PushSquare.com. A limited-time demo is available now on PS5 until June 18, 2025, per br.ign.com.
Gameplay Details: The trailer highlighted fast-paced, punishing combat with massive bosses, building on Nioh’s samurai-inspired mechanics. The expanded open world aims to deepen exploration.
Status: No exact release date; the demo offers hands-on access.
Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
A remaster of the 1997 classic, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles launches on September 30, 2025, for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series, and PC. It includes Classic and Enhanced modes.
Gameplay: The Enhanced version offers fully voiced dialogue, an updated UI, graphical improvements, and quality-of-life features like a “Squire” difficulty setting, while Classic mode preserves the original. The tactical RPG retains its turn-based combat and Ivalice setting.
Status: Pre-orders are available, with no demo announced.