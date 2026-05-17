Preakness Derby prize money: How much will winning jockey, owner get? Purse details out

The 2026 Preakness Stakes may not feature a Triple Crown bid this year, but there is still a massive payday on the line for the winning connections at Laurel Park. With Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo skipping the Preakness, the field has opened up considerably, creating one of the most unpredictable editions of the race in recent years.

Jockey Jose L. Ortiz riding on Faust #3 wins an undercard race ahead of the 151st Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park(Getty Images via AFP)

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The second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown carries a total purse of $2 million, with the winner set to receive the biggest chunk of the prize money.

How much money does the Preakness winner receive?

Only the top five finishers in the Preakness Stakes receive prize money from the $2 million purse.

Here is the complete payout breakdown:

Winner — $1.2 million

Second place — $400,000

Third place — $220,000

Fourth place — $120,000

Fifth place — $60,000

While the race itself lasts only a few minutes, the financial rewards reflect years of training, breeding, preparation and investment behind every horse competing at the highest level.

How is the winner’s purse divided?

The winning $1.2 million payout is then split among the owner, trainer and jockey.

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{{^usCountry}} The standard distribution works as follows: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The standard distribution works as follows: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Owner — 80% {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owner — 80% {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trainer — 10% {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trainer — 10% {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jockey — 10% {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jockey — 10% {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That means the owner of the winning horse will earn $960,000, while both the trainer and jockey will take home $120,000 each. Kentucky Derby offered much bigger purse {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That means the owner of the winning horse will earn $960,000, while both the trainer and jockey will take home $120,000 each. Kentucky Derby offered much bigger purse {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Compared to the Preakness, the Kentucky Derby featured significantly higher prize money this year. The Derby purse stood at $5 million, more than double the amount available at Laurel Park on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Compared to the Preakness, the Kentucky Derby featured significantly higher prize money this year. The Derby purse stood at $5 million, more than double the amount available at Laurel Park on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The payout structure for the Derby was: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The payout structure for the Derby was: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Winner — $3.1 million {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Winner — $3.1 million {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Second place — $1 million {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Second place — $1 million {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Third place — $500,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Third place — $500,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fourth place — $250,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fourth place — $250,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fifth place — $150,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fifth place — $150,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the same 80-10-10 split, Golden Tempo’s ownership group earned $2.48 million after the Derby triumph, while the horse’s trainer and jockey received $310,000 each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the same 80-10-10 split, Golden Tempo’s ownership group earned $2.48 million after the Derby triumph, while the horse’s trainer and jockey received $310,000 each. {{/usCountry}}

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Remarkably, the Derby runner-up earned close to the same amount as the entire winner’s payout in the Preakness.

Belmont Stakes payout structure explained

The final race of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, also carries a $2 million purse, matching the Preakness total.

However, the Belmont distributes prize money slightly differently and pays out more finishing positions.

The Belmont payout breakdown is:

Winner — $1.2 million

Second place — $360,000

Third place — $200,000

Fourth place — $100,000

Fifth place — $60,000

Sixth place — $20,000

Seventh place — $20,000

Eighth place — $20,000

Just like the Derby and Preakness, the winning Belmont purse is divided using the same percentage formula, meaning the owner receives $960,000 while the trainer and jockey each take home $120,000.

Wide-open Preakness field at Laurel Park

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This year’s Preakness is being staged at Laurel Park instead of Pimlico, which is currently undergoing redevelopment. Attendance has been capped at 4,800, creating a far quieter atmosphere compared to the traditionally packed infield scenes associated with the race.

Without Golden Tempo in the lineup, Iron Honor opened as the 9-2 morning-line favorite. Taj Mahal, trained by Brittany Russell, entered as a hometown contender after winning all three career races at Laurel.

Other major contenders include Chip Honcho, Incredibolt and Ocelli, who shocked many by finishing third in the Kentucky Derby at 70-1 odds.

The race is scheduled for a 7:01 PM EDT post time and will air on NBC and Peacock.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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