Presidents Cup prize money explained: Do players get paid? Know how the event’s earnings are distributed

There is no shortage of motivation for the 24 golfers competing in the Presidents Cup. Representing their country, sharing the course with some of the biggest names in golf and chasing a prestigious team trophy all make the event special.

The Presidents Cup differs from a standard PGA Tour event when it comes to player earnings. (AP Photo)

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But with so many elite players gathered for one of golf’s biggest team competitions, another question naturally comes into focus: what do the players actually earn for taking part?

Presidents Cup has no prize money

The Presidents Cup differs from a standard PGA Tour event when it comes to player earnings. There is no prize purse, and the players are not paid simply for competing.

Instead, every player receives an equal share of the money generated by the event and directs those funds toward charities of their choice.

The arrangement means the financial impact of the competition extends beyond the players themselves, with the event maintaining a long-running charitable focus.

Since its inaugural edition in 1994, the Presidents Cup has generated more than $56.4 million in proceeds. According to Golf Magic, the funds have supported over 475 charities in 18 countries during the past 25 years.

Charity remains central to event

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{{^usCountry}} That charitable model sets the Presidents Cup apart from most professional golf tournaments. Rather than rewarding the players with a conventional tournament purse, the event channels the money generated toward causes selected by the competitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That charitable model sets the Presidents Cup apart from most professional golf tournaments. Rather than rewarding the players with a conventional tournament purse, the event channels the money generated toward causes selected by the competitors. {{/usCountry}}

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The 2026 edition is scheduled for September 22-27 at Medinah Country Club in Illinois, with the competition once again bringing together 12-player U.S. and International teams.

Why are LIV players missing?

The composition of the field is another major talking point surrounding this year's Presidents Cup.

Because the Presidents Cup is a PGA Tour-run competition, players who are competing on LIV Golf are not part of the field. That means several high-profile names are absent, including Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Lucas Herbert.

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The absences are particularly noticeable for Geoff Ogilvy's International team, which does not have access to several prominent players competing outside the PGA Tour ecosystem.

The eligibility structure also differs from the Ryder Cup. The Presidents Cup uses its own qualification system, with the U.S. team selecting six automatic qualifiers through a FedExCup-based points system and the International team using the Official World Golf Ranking for its six automatic spots.

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