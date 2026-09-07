Puka Nacua news: Will Rams WR play against the 49ers in Week 1? Coach Sean McVay provides positive injury update

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to begin their NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, September 10, with much of the attention centered on star wide receiver Puka Nacua and his availability for the opener.

Will Puka Nacua play in week 1 vs 49ers?

Puka Nacua is entering his fourth season with the Rams and the final year of his rookie contract. (AP Photo)

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The latest signs appear encouraging for Rams fans.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles expects Nacua to be available and suit up for Thursday night's game.

"They held him out for a few weeks, taking it easy with him, but he's been back in stride this week, no setbacks," the NFL insider reported on the star pass-catcher.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also provided a positive update on Nacua's recovery earlier this week.

ESPN reporter Sarah Barshop shared McVay's assessment on X, tweeting, "Sean McVay said Puka Nacua (psoas) is “making good progress.”

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{{^usCountry}} "Been hitting some high speed yards at a really good clip with Reggie [Scott] and his group," McVay said in a statement shared by the ESPN reporter. "And when we get back out there, it'll be fun to have him," McVay's statement further mentioned. Rams managed Nacua's psoas injury cautiously {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Been hitting some high speed yards at a really good clip with Reggie [Scott] and his group," McVay said in a statement shared by the ESPN reporter. "And when we get back out there, it'll be fun to have him," McVay's statement further mentioned. Rams managed Nacua's psoas injury cautiously {{/usCountry}}

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Nacua suffered a psoas injury during an August practice while the Rams were holding a joint session with the Dallas Cowboys.

The two-time Pro-Bowl receiver left the practice early after picking up the issue and returned to the field the following day, although he was limited to working out on the side.

The psoas muscle runs from the lower back through the pelvis and toward the legs, and Nacua was reportedly dealing with soreness in that area.

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Also read | Who is Puka Nacua’s ex girlfriend Hallie Aiono? What she claimed about Rams WR in new video, 'Extreme betrayal’

Los Angeles opted to take a cautious approach with the injury, limiting his involvement during the preseason rather than risking a more serious setback.

Nacua enters crucial contract year

The 2026 season could carry major importance for Nacua beyond his return from injury.

The 25-year-old wide receiver is entering his fourth season with the Rams and the final year of his rookie contract, putting him on track for free agency next spring.

Before the recent injury concern, Nacua had been a regular participant throughout the Rams' training camp and preseason preparations.

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He is also coming off another exceptional campaign in 2025, when he led the NFL with 129 receptions and finished second in the league with 1,715 receiving yards.

Nacua avoids exempt list placement

While Nacua's health remains the primary concern heading into Thursday's season opener, the Rams are also awaiting clarity on whether the receiver could face any disciplinary action from the NFL.

Also read | What is the NFL commissioner’s exempt list, and why is Josh Jacobs on it?

For now, however, the outlook appears positive. Nacua was not placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List, while the latest injury updates suggest he has made steady progress without suffering any setbacks.

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