Who is Puka Nacua’s ex girlfriend Hallie Aiono? What she claimed about Rams WR in new video, 'Extreme betrayal’

Puka Nacua’s off-field situation has taken another concerning turn as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver awaits a decision on a potential NFL suspension. Hallie Aiono and Puka Nacua reportedly began dating in 2021 and were together for roughly four years. (Instagram @hallieaiono)

While that decision remains pending, his former girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, has made troubling claims about her past relationship with the Rams star.

Aiono discussed her experiences in a TikTok video posted Sunday night, although she did not specifically identify Nacua or make direct allegations against him in the video.

Who is Hallie Aiono? Hallie Aiono is a social media content creator with nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and more than 80,000 on TikTok. She grew up in Arizona and comes from a Polynesian background.

In a 2017 interview with Hawaii magazine, Aiono explained that her mother is American, while her father is half Samoan and half Maori.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Aiono is based in Los Angeles and has worked in several different roles since her teenage years.

She began her professional career as a paraprofessional at Lauren’s Institute For Education, where she worked in classrooms alongside children with special needs.

Aiono’s career as a content creator Aiono moved into the dental field in 2019, taking a position as a dental assistant. She remained in that profession for about four years, leaving the role in January 2023.

During that period, she also began pursuing content creation. In November 2022, she signed a contract with NewNew, a platform that allowed creators to produce videos based on dares submitted by users.

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Aiono said the role also gave her opportunities to travel to different states while creating content around those challenges.

Aiono and Nacua’s relationship Aiono and Nacua reportedly began dating in 2021 after meeting while Nacua was playing college football at Brigham Young University.

The pair were together for roughly four years, and their relationship later became part of Nacua’s increasingly public personal life.

Last year, the 25-year-old Rams wide receiver was involved in a paternity dispute involving Aiono, who is also the mother of his son, Kingston.

In her recent TikTok video, Aiono reflected on the dramatic change she said occurred in her relationship.