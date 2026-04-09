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Raiders' likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza will not attend 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh: Here's why

Fernando Mendoza, the anticipated first overall pick in the NFL Draft, will watch the event from Miami with family, opting out of attending in Pittsburgh.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 07:06 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Fernando Mendoza, the expected first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, will watch the show with family and friends from Miami. As per the reports, the player won’t be attending the event in Pittsburgh, said a person familiar with his plans to The Associated Press. The person’s identity has been kept anonymous as per his conditions since Mendoza hasn’t announced his plans publicly yet. The player had been one of the most celebrated players of Indiana and led the team to the national championship and Heisman Trophy last season.

Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers.(Getty Images via AFP)

The draft is scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh from 23rd April. The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be present and many celebrated players will be present to greet him.

Why it matters

While many top draft players choose to be on field to receive congratulations from the NFL commissioner. However, some players who are top drafted also prefer to watch from afar. Raiders officials have signaled they would like to ease Mendoza into the starting lineup even without expressly saying that they will draft the player who won the Heisman Trophy.

Last week, Las Vegas signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. The idea of him starting could be perceived while Mendoza observed from the sidelines. Cousins recently signed with Raiders and is participating in offseason workouts.

The players

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Raiders' likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza will not attend 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh: Here's why
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