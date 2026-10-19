Rams CB Trent McDuffie not playing today vs Cardinals after sudden groin injury as Cam Lampkin gets big break

The Los Angeles Rams' fears came true after cornerback Trent McDuffie, who was a game-time decision ahead of the Cardinals after suffering a groin injury in practice on Friday, was ruled out.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie catches the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a joint practice. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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McDuffie is not playing in the Week 6 NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, making it his first miss of the season. The Rams promoted Cam Lampkin, a defensive back from their practice squad to the active roster. It is likely that Cam Lampkin will have to handle the uphill task of keeping Eagles wide receiver Michael Wilson at bay.

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Along with McDuffie, the Los Angeles Rams will also miss their emergency QB, Ty Simpson, as Matthew Stafford will continue on throwing duties. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell, defensive end Larrell Murchison and offensive lineman Bill Murray also remain out.

A surprise entry on the roster was Rookie offensive tackle Keagan Trost, who is on the active roster for the first time ever. He was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft as the 93rd overall pick.

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The Los Angeles Rams have not provided details of the groin issue that Trent McDuffie suffered ahead of Friday's practice. Yahoo Sports reports that it is likely a full groin pull that the CB picked up later this week. It is unclear if he picked up the injury during practice. The Los Angeles Rams have also not provided a potential timeline for the 26-year-old cornerback's return.

Trent McDuffie has played all five of Rams regular season games so far. He has recorded 16 tackles (13 solo), one interception and defended seven passes.

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The Rams, with a 2-3 season so far, are still better off compared to their opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, who are 4th in the NFC West with a 1-4 season so far. The absence of Trent McDuffie is expected to open up a chance for the Cardinals to change the state of their season.

Keagen Trost, 25, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams out of Missouri. Trost played 13 games for the Missouri Tigers in the SEC. In the 2024, he played 12 games for Wake Forest in the ACC.

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