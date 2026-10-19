Steelers’ HC Mike McCarthy suffers ankle injury vs Buccaneers, spends halftime in medical tent

McCarthy was seen limping near the end of the first half and needed help walking toward the sideline. He later returned to the field for the second half and resumed calling offensive plays, according to reports.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent halftime in the blue medical tent instead of joining his team in the locker room.

Mike McCarthy suffers ankle injury before halftime McCarthy injured his ankle while walking toward CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross shortly before halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. He was seen struggling to walk comfortably after the incident.

The Steelers coach then went to the blue medical tent for treatment and evaluation. He remained there throughout halftime, missing the usual break with his players as Pittsburgh trailed Tampa Bay 13-3.

NFL on CBS reported that McCarthy was questionable to return with an injury. The team had not provided a more detailed medical update at the time of the report.

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Steelers coach returns to sideline in second half Despite the injury, McCarthy returned to the sideline after halftime and continued his coaching duties. He resumed calling the offensive plays as Pittsburgh looked to recover from its 10-point deficit.

His return meant the Steelers could continue with their usual offensive leadership, although it was unclear how much the ankle injury affected his movement during the second half.

McCarthy's injury also drew attention because it happened during a game in which Pittsburgh was already chasing Tampa Bay on the scoreboard. The Steelers needed to improve their performance after managing just three points in the first half.

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Steelers trail Buccaneers in Week 6 Pittsburgh entered the Week 6 matchup hoping to build on its recent results, but the Buccaneers held a 13-3 lead at halftime. McCarthy's injury added another concern for the Steelers as they tried to get back into the game.

The coach's return to the sideline offered some relief, but the Steelers had yet to share further details about the severity of his ankle injury.