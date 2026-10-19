Steelers’ HC Mike McCarthy suffers ankle injury vs Buccaneers, spends halftime in medical tent
Steelers coach Mike McCarthy suffered an ankle injury against the Buccaneers, spent halftime in a medical tent, then returned.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent halftime in the blue medical tent instead of joining his team in the locker room.
McCarthy was seen limping near the end of the first half and needed help walking toward the sideline. He later returned to the field for the second half and resumed calling offensive plays, according to reports.
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Mike McCarthy suffers ankle injury before halftime
McCarthy injured his ankle while walking toward CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross shortly before halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. He was seen struggling to walk comfortably after the incident.
The Steelers coach then went to the blue medical tent for treatment and evaluation. He remained there throughout halftime, missing the usual break with his players as Pittsburgh trailed Tampa Bay 13-3.
NFL on CBS reported that McCarthy was questionable to return with an injury. The team had not provided a more detailed medical update at the time of the report.
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Steelers coach returns to sideline in second half
Despite the injury, McCarthy returned to the sideline after halftime and continued his coaching duties. He resumed calling the offensive plays as Pittsburgh looked to recover from its 10-point deficit.
His return meant the Steelers could continue with their usual offensive leadership, although it was unclear how much the ankle injury affected his movement during the second half.
McCarthy's injury also drew attention because it happened during a game in which Pittsburgh was already chasing Tampa Bay on the scoreboard. The Steelers needed to improve their performance after managing just three points in the first half.
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Steelers trail Buccaneers in Week 6
Pittsburgh entered the Week 6 matchup hoping to build on its recent results, but the Buccaneers held a 13-3 lead at halftime. McCarthy's injury added another concern for the Steelers as they tried to get back into the game.
The coach's return to the sideline offered some relief, but the Steelers had yet to share further details about the severity of his ankle injury.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More