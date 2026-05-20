Rashee Rice's rap sheet out as positive marijuana test leads to jail time for probation violation

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Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has been out on probation in the car crash arrest from 2024, is set to be back in jail again. On Monday, a Dallas County court ordered Rice back into jail for violating the terms of his probation.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice speaks during at a presser after a game against the Indianapolis Colts in November 2025.(AP)

Rashee Rice tested positive for THC, a psychoactive compound found in marijuana, which was a violation of his probation terms. Now, Rice is set to miss the Chiefs' minicamp and the OTAs as he completes his terms in jail.

The news itself has sparked a buzz in the NFL, especially for Chiefs fans, who are hoping for a return to past glory in the 2026 NFL season. Rice back in jail will significantly affect the Chiefs' early prep for the season.

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{{^usCountry}} Rice is set to be released from jail on June 16. He will still have more than two months with the team before the Chiefs' Week 1 fixture against the Denver Broncos. Rashee Rice's Rap Sheet Viral {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rice is set to be released from jail on June 16. He will still have more than two months with the team before the Chiefs' Week 1 fixture against the Denver Broncos. Rashee Rice's Rap Sheet Viral {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rashee Rice's latest rap sheet for testing positive for THC surfaced on social media. The rap sheet is from the record of a criminal court in Dallas County, Texas. The rap sheet states that in relation to the third-degree felony charges the wide receiver is facing from the July 2025 incident, he has been slapped with another 30 days in jail. The order was issued on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashee Rice's latest rap sheet for testing positive for THC surfaced on social media. The rap sheet is from the record of a criminal court in Dallas County, Texas. The rap sheet states that in relation to the third-degree felony charges the wide receiver is facing from the July 2025 incident, he has been slapped with another 30 days in jail. The order was issued on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The jail records in Dallas County show that Rice was booked at 1:25pm on Monday. As of now, neither the Chief nor Rice nor his representatives have commented on the development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jail records in Dallas County show that Rice was booked at 1:25pm on Monday. As of now, neither the Chief nor Rice nor his representatives have commented on the development. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the viral rap sheet:

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Status Of Ex-Girlfriend's Civil Lawsuit

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The 30-day jail time for Rashee Rice is a continuation of his long streak of legal troubles. While the accident case runs on one side, he is facing a separate civil lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Jones. The lawuit has sought $1 million from the wide receiver alleging that he "grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted" her" between 2023 and 2025 when they were together.

The allegations, which Rice's legal team have denied, were investigated by the NFL, but no action could be taken due to insufficient evidence. The latest development in the case dates to late 2025, when Rice's attorney cited an affidavit in which Jones states that Rice did not punch her.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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