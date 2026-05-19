Jaxon Smith-Njigba's ‘Offensive Player Of The Year’ trophy came with a ‘disrespectful’ typo

Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba put the NFL under the scanner after he went public on Tuesday with a huge gaffe the league made. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba smiles during an NFL football news conference on March 25. (AP)

Smith-Njigba was voted the NFL's offensive player of the year for his stellar performance in the 2025-26 season that culminated in the Super Bowl win. But as he received the physical trophy by mail from the NFL, he found out that it was the wrong trophy.

In an Instagram story, Smith-Njigba shared that the NFL had sent him the "Defensive Player Of The Year" award instead. On top of it, he pointed out that the writing Defensive Player Of the Year" on the trophy's plaque had no space between "The" and "Year", putting the NFL under further scrutiny.

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What Jaxon Smith-Njigba Said Jaxon Smith-Njigba shared a video of the trophy on Instagram story with his voice in the background. "I really wanna expose them," he said. "s getting disrespectful, guys." He then points his finger at the text "Defensive" on the plaque, saying, "come on man!." Then, the points at the "THEYEAR" mistake, and says, "one word?"

The video had a caption: "It's getting disrespectful at this point." Here's the video: