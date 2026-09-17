DETROIT — Dylan Larkin will not skate with the Detroit Red Wings when training camp starts on Thursday due to an upper-body injury, according to interim general manager Shawn Horcoff.

Red Wings say Dylan Larkin won't skate with team at start of camp due to off-ice training injury

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Horcoff said Larkin was hurt earlier this week during off-ice training.

Larkin's future with the franchise is in limbo because he asked to be traded during the offseason.

“Our focus is getting Dylan healthy,” Horcoff said Wednesday when asked about the timetable to potentially make a move with Larkin.

The Red Wings announced last week that Larkin would report to training camp, adding that he's no longer the team's captain.

Horcoff was named interim general manager on Tuesday, when former GM Steve Yzerman was moved into his new role as a senior advisor. Yzerman abruptly stepped down in mid-July, and the Red Wings said any decisions about Larkin’s future would be made by the next person in charge of hockey operations.

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{{^usCountry}} Larkin has five seasons left on the eight-year, $69.6 million contract he signed in 2023. That deal includes a no-trade clause and he initially told the Red Wings he would only accept a move to Florida, Minnesota or Las Vegas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Larkin has five seasons left on the eight-year, $69.6 million contract he signed in 2023. That deal includes a no-trade clause and he initially told the Red Wings he would only accept a move to Florida, Minnesota or Las Vegas. {{/usCountry}}

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The 30-year-old center has played his entire NHL career in Detroit, which took the former Michigan star with No. 15 pick in 2014. Larkin ranks 10th in franchise history in scoring with 643 points.

Larkin was an important role player for the U.S. when it won Olympic gold at the Milan-Cortina Games in February.

NHL: /NHL

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