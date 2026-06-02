Rick Adelman cause of death: What happened to Hall of Fame NBA coach and ex-player? Details

Rick Adelman, the veteran NBA coach and Hall of Famer, passed way Monday at 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association confirmed. A cause of death was not announced.

Rick Adelman, the veteran NBA coach and Hall of Famer died at 79.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

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“The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association joins the NBA family in mourning the passing of legendary Head Coach and Hall of Famer, Rick Adelman,” the NBA Coach Association posted on X.

The cause of his death was not immediately announced.

The coaching legacy Adelman leaves behind

The father of Denver Nuggets coach David Adelma won 1,042 games as an NBA coach, 10th-most in league history. AP reported, only four NBA coaches, Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, Jerry Sloan and George Karl, finished with more games coached and a higher winning percentage than Rick Adelman.

He guided the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA Finals appearances and later served as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors during his distinguished career.

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{{^usCountry}} “Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community. Rick was a husband to Mary Kay for 56 years; father to Kathy, RJ, Laura, David, Caitlin, and Patrick; and a grandfather of twelve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Adelman family during this difficult time,” the NBA Coaches Association’s post on X highlighted the Hall of Fame’s legacy while extending its condolences to his family during this difficult time. Kings celebrate Adelman's enduring influence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community. Rick was a husband to Mary Kay for 56 years; father to Kathy, RJ, Laura, David, Caitlin, and Patrick; and a grandfather of twelve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Adelman family during this difficult time,” the NBA Coaches Association’s post on X highlighted the Hall of Fame’s legacy while extending its condolences to his family during this difficult time. Kings celebrate Adelman's enduring influence {{/usCountry}}

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Adelman's NBA journey began as a player, spending seven years as a point guard with five teams between 1969 and 1975 before discovering his true calling in coaching.

The Sacramento Kings, whom Adelman coached for eight seasons, also released a statement mourning the loss of the Hall of Fame coach.

“The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick Adelman, a beloved coach whose leadership, character, and vision helped define an era of Kings basketball that inspired our city and captivated fans around the world,” the Kings X post honoring Adleman read.

Also read: Mitchell Robinson injury update: What Knicks coach said about his Game 1 status for NBA Finals vs Spurs

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In its tribute, the Kings added that Adelman represented the gold standard of Sacramento basketball for an entire generation of fans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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