Mitchell Robinson injury update: What Knicks coach said about his Game 1 status for NBA Finals vs Spurs

The New York Knicks are aiming to end a championship drought that stretches back to 1973 as they prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals. New York Knicks #23 Mitchell Robinson’s fractured right pinkie finger news surfaced on Thursday. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Antonio earned its place on the league’s biggest stage after edging the Oklahoma City Thunder in a hard-fought seven-game series, led by the stellar play of Victor Wembanyama.

With the NBA Finals set to tip off on June 3, the Knicks are facing an untimely injury concern.

The news of Mitchell Robinson’s fractured right pinkie finger surfaced on Thursday and the absence of a recovery timeline led many to believe his availability for the NBA Finals was in serious doubt, particularly after he underwent surgery a day later.

Latest on Mitchell Robinson’s recovery after surgery Despite the setback, the 28-year-old reportedly intends to suit up for the championship series and plans to manage the injury with a protective brace rather than miss any games.

ESPN's injury report still lists Robinson, but his designation as day-to-day is an encouraging sign for New York. It suggests the Knicks center is expected to recover quickly and could be available, or close to full strength, by the time the NBA Finals tip off.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown said on Sunday that Robinson has already resumed individual basketball activities, with his injured hand protected by a brace as he continues working his way back toward full availability.

“He did some individual stuff,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said when asked if Robinson had resumed on-court drills.

Also read: How OG Anunoby vs Wemby could swing the NBA Finals. Knicks prep new plan

The development represents a positive step in Robinson’s recovery. Just a day earlier, he was unable to participate in practice after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal, the bone that links the wrist to the pinky finger.

Medical clearance to determine Game 1 availability While Brown did not provide a specific target date for Robinson’s return, he emphasized that the Knicks big man will need approval from the team's medical personnel before being cleared to play in the championship series.

“I do know that the medical group has to tell me he can go out there for sure,” the coach said and clarified that no decision has been made regarding whether the center will be ready to start Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs get positive update from NBA legend ahead of Finals

The exact cause of the Knicks #23 center right pinkie injury remains unknown. Brown previously said the injury was neither sustained during Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers nor in practice.

Robinson logged 18 minutes and scored eight points in New York’s series-clinching 130-93 victory.