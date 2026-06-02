Rick Adelman cause of death: What happened to Hall of Fame NBA coach and ex-player? Details

Rick Adelman, the veteran NBA coach and Hall of Famer, passed way Monday at 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association confirmed. A cause of death was not announced. Rick Adelman, the veteran NBA coach and Hall of Famer died at 79. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

“The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association joins the NBA family in mourning the passing of legendary Head Coach and Hall of Famer, Rick Adelman,” the NBA Coach Association posted on X.

The cause of his death was not immediately announced.

The coaching legacy Adelman leaves behind The father of Denver Nuggets coach David Adelma won 1,042 games as an NBA coach, 10th-most in league history. AP reported, only four NBA coaches, Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, Jerry Sloan and George Karl, finished with more games coached and a higher winning percentage than Rick Adelman.

He guided the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA Finals appearances and later served as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors during his distinguished career.

Also read: Lakers prepare backup plan for life after LeBron James, with one player emerging as key target

“Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community. Rick was a husband to Mary Kay for 56 years; father to Kathy, RJ, Laura, David, Caitlin, and Patrick; and a grandfather of twelve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Adelman family during this difficult time,” the NBA Coaches Association’s post on X highlighted the Hall of Fame’s legacy while extending its condolences to his family during this difficult time.

Kings celebrate Adelman's enduring influence Adelman's NBA journey began as a player, spending seven years as a point guard with five teams between 1969 and 1975 before discovering his true calling in coaching.

The Sacramento Kings, whom Adelman coached for eight seasons, also released a statement mourning the loss of the Hall of Fame coach.

“The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick Adelman, a beloved coach whose leadership, character, and vision helped define an era of Kings basketball that inspired our city and captivated fans around the world,” the Kings X post honoring Adleman read.

Also read: Mitchell Robinson injury update: What Knicks coach said about his Game 1 status for NBA Finals vs Spurs

In its tribute, the Kings added that Adelman represented the gold standard of Sacramento basketball for an entire generation of fans.