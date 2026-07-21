Ryan Clark net worth and salary: How much did the former ESPN analyst earn before exit?

Ryan Clark's run at ESPN appears to be over, with reports indicating the network has parted ways with the longtime NFL analyst after more than 10 years.

Ryan Clark's estimated net worth is believed to be between $6 million and $12 million (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

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However, Clark's long stint at ESPN undoubtedly played a major role in building his wealth. Here's a look at Ryan Clark's estimated net worth and salary at the time of his reported departure from the network.

Ryan Clark’s net worth

Ryan Clark's estimated net worth is believed to be between $6 million and $12 million, reflecting his successful transition from the NFL to sports broadcasting.

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{{^usCountry}} The former safety accumulated his wealth through a 13-year professional football career, high-profile ESPN contracts, and the continued success of his popular podcast, The Pivot. Former NFL star’s career earnings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former safety accumulated his wealth through a 13-year professional football career, high-profile ESPN contracts, and the continued success of his popular podcast, The Pivot. Former NFL star’s career earnings {{/usCountry}}

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During his 13-year NFL career, Ryan Clark played for the New York Giants, Washington, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, establishing himself as one of the league's most respected safeties.

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He earned a Pro Bowl selection, won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers, and accumulated an estimated $22.36 million in career earnings through base salaries, signing bonuses, and incentives.

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Of that total, approximately $15.27 million came from his base salary alone.

Veteran anchor’s ESPN salary

Ryan Clark reportedly earned more than $2 million per year under his ESPN contract, making him one of the network's highest-paid NFL analysts.

The lucrative deal, which he negotiated after lengthy contract talks, reportedly placed him ahead of several colleagues, including Mina Kimes, in terms of annual salary.

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In addition to his ESPN earnings, the agreement also allowed Clark to generate outside income through projects such as The Pivot podcast and Inside the NFL, further boosting his overall income.

Received update during live show

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According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Ryan Clark learned that his ESPN tenure had ended while he was appearing on Monday's edition of NFL Live.

The reported timing of the decision has drawn attention, especially as the network has been renewing contracts for several of its high-profile on-air personalities.

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At the same time, reports indicate ESPN is preparing to increase Pat McAfee's annual compensation to more than $60 million, highlighting a changing approach to how the network is investing in its top broadcasting talent.