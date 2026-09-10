Seahawks vs Patriots: Time, inactives, TV channel and where to watch NFL season opener game live?

The 2026 NFL regular season will begin with a Super Bowl rematch as the defending champion Seattle Seahawks prepare to host the New England Patriots on Wednesday night. The matchup marks the league's official season opener. The two teams are entering the new season with significant roster changes and lofty expectations.

Fans call out for autographs before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 pm ET at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Also read: NFL halftime show: Who is performing at Seahawks vs Patriots opener? Why are Soundgarden and others chosen?

Where to watch Seahawks vs Patriots live

Deep Dive What injury is keeping Zach Charbonnet from playing in the Seahawks vs Patriots game? Zach Charbonnet is not playing due to a torn ACL he suffered during the divisional-round playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers in January 2026, which led to his placement on the reserve physically unable to perform list. What channels can I use to watch the Seahawks vs Patriots game live? The game will be televised nationally on NBC and can also be streamed live through Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. Who is performing the national anthem at the Seahawks vs Patriots opener and what is his connection to Seattle? Mike McCready, the guitarist and founding member of Pearl Jam, will perform the national anthem. He has strong ties to Seattle and has previously performed the anthem at Seahawks games.

The NFL season opener will be televised nationally on NBC.

Fans without cable can stream the game through Peacock since it carries NBC's live NFL coverage. Other streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV, all of which offer NBC in most markets. Several of those services provide free trials for eligible new subscribers.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Why are Zach Charbonnet and Ty Okada not playing tonight? Seahawks depth chart, injury update vs Patriots in NFL opener Seahawks and Patriots inactives {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Why are Zach Charbonnet and Ty Okada not playing tonight? Seahawks depth chart, injury update vs Patriots in NFL opener Seahawks and Patriots inactives {{/usCountry}}

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Patriots: TreVeyon Henderson, a second-year running back, will miss the Week 1 start due to an ankle injury, the team said on Tuesday.

The Patriots had nothing particularly unexpected going into the Super Bowl LX rematch, apart from Henderson.

The other inactives include:

EDGE Erick Hunter

OL Walter Rouse

OL Ben Brown

WR Efton Chism III

QB Behren Morton

The Patriots, however, arrive with an upgraded offense. The team has acquired star receiver A.J. Brown. The Patriots also secured one of their defensive cornerstones before kickoff by signing Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a long-term contract extension.

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Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada, the Seahawks' starting safeties, will not be playing.

On Tuesday, Okada was declared out, and Emmanwori was still in doubt about playing. The team has now officially confirmed that the standout second-year safety will not play when the Seahawks defense takes on quarterback Drake Maye and the revamped Patriots offense.

Other Seahawks players who are inactive are:

QB Jalen Milroe

WR Tory Horton

OL Beau Stephens

TE Nick Kallerup

DE Mike Morris

Seattle enters the season aiming to defend its Super Bowl 60 title after defeating New England last February. However, the defending champions begin a new era after losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency.

Moreover, the Seahawks have new ownership following the sale of the franchise by the Allen family to an investment group led by the Khosla family. Brian Fleury begins his tenure as offensive coordinator as Seattle looks to build on last season's championship campaign.

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