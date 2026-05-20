Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers shares rare family photo with their son Ares

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the NBA’s biggest stars in recent years, consistently dominating headlines with his standout performances for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, however, it's his wife, Hailey Summers, who is drawing attention online after sharing a rare family update on social media. Summers posted a family photo featuring Shai and their son, Ares, ahead of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite her husband’s superstar status, she generally keeps her personal life private. The post quickly gained traction across NBA circles.

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The couple continues keeping personal life private Hailey Summers has largely maintained a low-profile life though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of basketball’s biggest stars. Unlike many celebrity couples who actively share their daily lives online, Summers has rarely used social media for public attention and instead appears only occasionally to share important milestones connected to her family. Her recent Instagram story offered a glimpse into their private family life as the couple posed alongside their son before Oklahoma City’s playoff run.

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Shai and Hailey’s relationship dates back to high school The relationship between Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers dates back several years. The two are high school mates from Hamilton, Ontario, and officially began dating in 2017. Summers previously played Division I soccer at the University at Albany before focusing on family life. The couple got engaged in 2023 and married in February 2024. They welcomed their son, Ares, in April 2024. Shai has repeatedly spoken publicly about Summers’ importance in his life. He described Summers as “my rock” and credited her sacrifices and support for helping to shape both his basketball career and personal life. The moment gained widespread attention online and highlighted how carefully the couple balances public fame with privacy.

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Shai continues dominating the NBA with Oklahoma City On the court, Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into one of the NBA’s elite players. The Canadian guard is a multiple-time NBA All-Star, All-NBA First Team selection and MVP winner who helped lead Oklahoma City to an NBA championship. He is known for his scoring efficiency, and playmaking, Shai has consistently averaged over 30 points during recent seasons and emerged as the centerpiece of the Thunder’s rise into title contention.

By Roshan Tony