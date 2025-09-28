Shedeur Sanders trade rumors: Browns could entertain options if all is OK; insider shares details

Shedeur Sanders' recent comments have stirred a storm. The 23-year-old, who surprisingly fell through the ranks in the 2025 Draft, was eventually picked up by the Cleveland Browns. However, his poor show in practice game led to a QB3 position on the roster - behind veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Nevertheless, the young QB, son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, is still backing himself. "I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that," Sanders told ESPN Cleveland in what appeared to be a shot at head coach Kevin Stefanski. The 23-year-old added that he is ‘ready to play right now’ if the Flacco plan fails.

Read More: Shedeur Sanders believes he's ready for NFL starting role with Browns: ‘I know I’m capable of…'

Shedeur has an illustrious college career behind him. He threw for 4134 yards and 37 touchdowns with a 74 percent completion rate for the Colorado Buffaloes, leading them to the Alamo Bowl.

Now, his comments have sparked trade speculations. The Browns los their first two games of the season, before picking up a 13-10 win against the Green Bay Packers. They visit the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Just before the Packers game, ESPN's Dan Graziano predicted that Cleveland could look at a deal, particularly for players who aren't under contract in 2026. He added that both rookie quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, will be a part of trade discussions until the deadline passes.

Read More: Cam Newton vs Tua Tagovailoa: Who said what? Complete timeline of heated exchange

"Starting the season 0-2 and seemingly already positioning themselves to be a big factor in next year's draft (two first-round picks), the Browns could very easily be dealing away players by early November," Graziano wrote.

“Cornerback Greg Newsome II and tight end David Njoku are among the veterans in the final years of their contracts who could be of interest to teams looking for help at the deadline. And a quarterbacks room that has 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders is going to keep being talked about in these types of discussions.”