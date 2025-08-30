Shedeur Sanders' cryptic message to Shilo after retirement hint: ‘God doesn’t make mistakes'

Shilo Sanders has hinted that his time at NFL might be over days after he was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a YouTube video, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders shared that he was in talks with his agent about next steps, but hinted that it could be away from pro football. “God has blessed me with other talents,” the 25-year-old said and noted that while playing football, he had maintained interests in acting, music, and modeling. Shedeur Sanders was officially named as QB3 for Cleveland Browns, but brother Shilo was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Reuters)

Brother Shedeur Sanders, who was officially named as QB3 for Cleveland Browns, put out a message on X amid hints of Shilo stepping away.

What Shedeur Sanders said

Shedeur, on X, said ‘GOD doesn’t make mistakes." He added, “When you realize that everything happens for a reason, you’ll find peace in your situation.”

His post came an hour after Shilo had put out the video.

What Shilo Sanders had said

Shilo, in the YouTube video, shared that he had belief in God, and also spoke fondly of his time with the Bucs. Shilo said that he was confident this opportunity would allow him to grow and be ready for what comes next – be it another team, or something else.

However, in some of the heaviest hints at retiring, Shilo also spoke about times when an athlete feels that the game has left them, and referred to the NFL as ‘not for long’ league, in a quip. He stated that he'd always been prepared and had other interests apart from football, thanking God for blessing him with other talents as well.

Shilo was waived by the Bucs soon after he was ejected from the preseason game against Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch at Tight End Zach Davidson. The Bucs coach found this inexcusable, and said as much later. “You can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that,” coach Todd Bowles stated.