Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Bucs waiving Shilo Sanders, ‘First time Shilo has been told he’s not good enough’

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Shilo Sanders in the first wave of roster cuts, Shannon Sharpe noted that this could be the first time he has faced any sort of rejection in football. Sanders throwing a punch at Zach Davidson in the second quarter on Saturday night, August 23, is what cost him a roster spot in Tampa. Following the incident, Sanders was ejected from Tampa Bay’s preseason game. Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Bucs waiving Shilo Sanders (Photo by Julio Aguilar / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by Sean Gardner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

‘First time Shilo has been told he’s not good enough’

“This is the first time Shilo has been told he’s not good enough. I mean, he’s been a phenomenal player. Obviously, he got his first start with the University of South Carolina. He got a D1 scholarship,” Sharpe said on Nightcap.

Read More | Shilo Sanders ejected: Tampa rookie out after punching Bills TE Zach Davidson- Watch

Sanders began his career at the University of South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State. At the time, his father, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, had taken over as the head coach. Sanders then followed his father to Colorado, putting up solid numbers. However, Sanders’ future in football now seems uncertain.

“Your whole life you’ve dreamed about being an NFL player, whatever the case that may be, you’ve dreamed about holding this dream job, and then all of a sudden they’re like, ‘You’re not good enough,’” Sharpe said of Sanders’ situation.

Sharpe, however, went on to predict that Sanders’ career is not over yet. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has also predicted that Sanders could still get back with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, potentially on the practice squad, according to The Sporting News. Florio said, “We’re told that the Buccaneers enjoyed having Shilo in the building, viewing the son of Deion Sanders as a good kid, who was at all times respectful to everyone. Shilo was also immediately remorseful following the incident that disqualified him from the second quarter of the game against the Bills.”

"Sanders could, in theory, sign with the Bucs’ practice squad, after clearing waivers. The bigger question is whether he’s good enough to compete and to play at the NFL level,” Florio added.