Shohei Ohtani injury update: Dodgers manager provides encouraging news ahead of Padres series; 'there's a difference…'

Shohei Ohtani is set to make his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after spending time on the injured list.

Dodgers manager provides positive update

Shohei Ohtani is set to make his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. (Getty Images via AFP)

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday that Ohtani is expected to be activated Wednesday, when Los Angeles faces the San Diego Padres in the second game of their series.

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ESPN reporter Alden Gonzalez also shared Roberts’ update on X.

Deep Dive What is the latest on Shohei Ohtani's return from the injured list? Shohei Ohtani is expected to be activated and return to the Dodgers lineup on Wednesday against the Padres after recovering from his injuries. Why is Shohei Ohtani's return important ahead of the postseason? Ohtani's return is crucial for regaining his rhythm and getting live at-bats as the Dodgers prepare for the postseason with only a few regular-season games remaining. How has Shohei Ohtani's physical condition improved since going on the injured list? Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted Ohtani is significantly better physically, rating his condition as an 8 or 9 out of 10 compared to a 5 before the IL stint.

“Unless I hear otherwise, he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow," Roberts said.

Ohtani’s return will come with only five regular-season games remaining, giving him a limited window to regain his rhythm before the postseason.

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Roberts has indicated that he expects the 32-year-old to play every day once he returns so he can get enough live at-bats ahead of October.

Roberts confident in Ohtani’s progress

Roberts emphasized the importance of Ohtani getting game reps before the playoffs.

"Absolutely," Roberts said. "He'll need those live at-bats."

The Dodgers manager has also noticed a significant improvement in Ohtani’s physical condition compared with where he was before the IL stint.

Roberts said Ohtani is "considerably better" than he was before the IL stint, adding "if he was a 5 [out of 10] before, he's probably an 8 or 9 now."

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The Dodgers coach had previously acknowledged that Ohtani may still have to deal with some discomfort during the remainder of the season. He explained that there is a distinction between discomfort and actual pain while describing the progress Ohtani has made.

"I think there's a difference between discomfort and pain. Is it 100%? Probably not. Is it better than it was a week ago? Yes," Roberts said.

He also suggested that Ohtani would be the best person to provide specifics about how he feels, but Roberts believes the hitter will be in the strongest physical position he has been in for some time once he returns.

Ohtani returns after injury setback

Ohtani was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 11, with the move backdated to Sept. 8. The decision came after the Dodgers continued to manage lingering issues involving his left knee and right biceps. He had missed six of Los Angeles’ previous seven games before being placed on the IL.

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The Dodgers opted to give Ohtani an extended period of rest in the middle of September in hopes that he would be in better shape when the postseason began. Ohtani is expected to return strictly as a hitter. The Dodgers are not planning for him to pitch again this season, with his last mound appearance coming on July 3.

He has appeared in 130 games this season and made 14 starts as a pitcher. At the plate, he has posted a .277/.380/.522 slash line with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs.

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