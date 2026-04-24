‘Son Michael trying to…’: Why Dianna Russini's 2021 tweet is haunting her amid Mike Vrabel kiss row

The Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel saga took a new turn on Thursday after PageSix posted photos of the two reportedly kissing at a New York City bar in March 2020. Reports suggest that the New England Patriots coach had his wedding ring on at the bar. He has been married for over two decades, while Russini married later in September 2020.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel.(X/@CollegeFBPortal)

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“They were kissing and they were all over each other. He had a ring on," an eyewitness told the publication.

Why an old tweet is haunting Dianna Russini

Meanwhile, a resurfaced social media post from Russini is drawing fresh attention online as fallout continues from newly emerged photos involving Mike Vrabel.

Amid the controversy, users have circulated a 2021 post from Russini in which she wrote: "Keep looking at my almost 4 day old son Michael while trying to figure out who are the best Michaels to ever play and coach in the NFL?”

The tweet has gained traction after users pointed out that Vrabel, whose first name is also Michael, had a long career as an NFL player before becoming a head coach. The timing of the post, coming a year after the 2020 photos were reportedly taken, has fueled online speculation.

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{{^usCountry}} Vrabel to skip part of NFL Draft {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vrabel to skip part of NFL Draft {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the situation unfolds, Vrabel has confirmed he will step away from part of his professional duties. The Patriots head coach announced he will not attend Day 3 of the upcoming NFL Draft, opting instead to seek counseling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the situation unfolds, Vrabel has confirmed he will step away from part of his professional duties. The Patriots head coach announced he will not attend Day 3 of the upcoming NFL Draft, opting instead to seek counseling. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the controversy on Tuesday, Vrabel said he had had "difficult conversations" with his family, the Patriots, coaches and players over the scandal which he described as "positive and productive."

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them," Vrabel said

“In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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