Son Heung-min scored one goal and set up another to spark South Korea's 2-0 victory over the United States in an international football friendly on Saturday. Son scores and assists to lead South Korea over host USA 2-0

The matchup between two clubs bound for the 2026 World Cup was played at Harrison, New Jersey, in the home stadium of MLS's New York Red Bulls.

The South Koreans advanced through Asian qualifying to next year's World Cup, to be co-hosted by the Americans, Canada and Mexico.

Son, a striker for LAFC of MLS, scored in the 18th minute and Lee Dong-gyeong added another in the 43rd to secure South Korea's triumph.

Son had previously played for US coach Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur, where Pochettino called Son one of his most important players on the English side.

South Korea improved to 4-2 with two drawn in the all-time rivalry against the US men, winning their first meeting since a US home triumph in 2014.

The Americans, coming off a 2-1 loss to Mexico in July's CONCACAF Gold Cup final, welcomed back Christian Pulisic after he missed the US run to the Gold Cup final.

Son opened the scoring in the 18th minute, staying just onside and taking a pass from Lee Jae-sung, then rushing to the goal and firing a left-footed blast from a tough angle past US goalkeeper Matt Freese into the far right side of the net.

South Korea's Lee Tae-seok fired a left-footed shot wide left of the goal in the 26th minute and the USA missed a solid chance in the 27th when Tim Weah was caught offside from point blank range.

Weah had another chance through traffic in the box in the 41st minute but fired wide of the left post.

South Korea doubled the lead in the 43rd minute when Son worked a give-and-go play, took the return pass in the heart of the penalty area, then quickly flicked the ball to Lee Dong-gyeong, who back-heeled the ball with his left foot into the goal to give the visitors a 2-0 edge at half-time.

Lee Jae-sung was replaced by Bae Jun-ho in the 50th minute due to an injury and moments later Freese outraced Son to clear a free ball well outside the penalty area and defuse another South Korean threat.

Son was replaced by Oh Hyeon-gyu in the 63rd minute and Weah went off injured in the 61st in favor of Chris Richards as both sides made multiple lineup changes to prepare for the final half hour.

Pulisic missed a header in the 66th minute after Diego Luna had a shot blocked moments earlier.

Jo Hyeon-woo saved a close-range shot by Richards and American Alex Zendejas had a shot blocked moments later as the hosts attempted to press the attack.

Freese made a save on a header by Oh in the 90th minute and Jo denied Folarin Balogun in the fourth minute of stoppage time to preserve the clean sheet.

js/bb

