Sophie Cunningham's hat sparks transgender row: What it says and where can one get it?

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has sparked a fresh controversy after wearing a hat allegedly carrying a message about gender identity during her alma mater Missouri’s homecoming football game.

Sophie Cunningham has sparked a fresh controversy after wearing a hat allegedly carrying a message about gender identity. (X/@scarlett4kids)

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Cunningham wore the hat on Saturday with the words “No Cis Just ... Woman.” The first part appeared in smaller lettering on the side, while “Woman” was displayed prominently across the front.

Cunningham, who was inducted into the Mizzou Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2026, pointed at the hat with both hands when she was introduced on the field. Missouri’s athletic department declined to comment to the Los Angeles Times.

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The slogan, “No Cis Just ... Woman” has drawn attention because of Cunningham’s previously stated position on transgender women participating in women’s sports.

In July, Cunningham discussed the issue in an ESPN interview cited by the Los Angeles Times, saying she wanted to protect young girls in sports and locker rooms. She later told reporters that she believed there was “room to love everyone” but described her position as “kind of common sense.”

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The latest incident therefore comes against the backdrop of comments Cunningham has already made publicly on transgender participation in women’s sports.

Where can you get Sophie Cunningham’s hat?

The hat is available through online retailers. Conviction Co’s website currently lists a “No Cis Just WOMAN” low-profile baseball hat for $38.

However, the available reporting does not establish that Cunningham herself is selling the hat or that the retailer is officially affiliated with her. The Los Angeles Times report identifies what Cunningham was wearing but does not state that she launched or endorsed a particular merchandise seller.

Could Sophie Cunningham lose her Fever spot?

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There is currently no confirmed report that the Indiana Fever have suspended, waived or disciplined Cunningham over the hat.

The Indiana Fever’s official roster lists Cunningham as the team's No. 8 guard, while the WNBA’s official Fever page also lists her on the 2026 roster.

Cunningham has remained active with the Fever, with the team's official site publishing her media availability and game-related content as recently as September 2026. The Fever’s official Sophie Cunningham coverage

The controversy could nevertheless add to the scrutiny surrounding the player. Cunningham has faced criticism and demonstrations related to her views on transgender athletes, and the Los Angeles Times reported that protesters from opposing sides of the debate gathered outside Fever games earlier this season.

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