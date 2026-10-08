Why is Allisha Gray not playing vs Liberty tonight? Know reason behind Dream guard's absence in WNBA semifinals
Allisha Gray misses her first game of the playoffs after being forced out of the series opener.
The Atlanta Dream takes on the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals on Wednesday, looking to build on their series lead and move closer to the Finals.
Why is Allisha Gray not playing?
However, Atlanta will be without one of its most important players, as Allisha Gray has been ruled out with a left finger injury suffered in Game 1.
Gray misses her first game of the playoffs after being forced out of the series opener. She managed seven points in 11 minutes before the injury ended her night.
How did Allisha Gray get injured?
Dream fans were given an early scare in Game 1 when Gray appeared to hurt her shooting hand and went down during the opening quarter. She headed to the locker room before returning to the court with her fingers taped.
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However, the issue flared up again when Gray went after a loose ball. The 31-year-old appeared to aggravate the same hand and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
At the time, it was unclear whether Gray was dealing with a minor finger issue or something that could keep her sidelined for longer. That uncertainty was addressed ahead of Game 2 when Dream head coach Karl Smesko confirmed that Gray would not be available.
Karl Smesko provides Gray injury update
Gray had an appointment to have the injured finger examined, but Smesko said there was still limited information available on her condition.
"She had an appointment today. Day-to-day, after that,” the Dream coach said.
When asked whether he was optimistic about Gray returning sooner rather than later, Smesko responded, "I'm optimistic about a lot of things. I don't know, I don't have any more information... she will be out tomorrow, is all I have."
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Gray's absence is a significant blow for Atlanta, considering she led the team in scoring during the regular season. The Dream guard averaged 19 points per game, along with 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More