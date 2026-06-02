Stephen Curry signs landmark 10-year deal with Li-Ning seven months after Under Armour departure

While known for making headlines on the hardwood, Stephen Curry recently grabbed attention with a major development off the court. One of the most notable business decisions of Curry's career came Monday when he signed a new footwear endorsement contract.

Stephen Curry has secured a landmark 10-year agreement with Li-Ning.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Curry has secured a landmark 10-year agreement with Li-Ning, a move expected to elevate Curry Brand's global presence while giving the Warriors star unprecedented influence over the direction of his off-court ventures.

Stephen Curry begins new sneaker era

“Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a shoe endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning — a landmark 10-year deal,” Charania posted on his X Monday afternoon.

The ESPN reporter further mentioned, “Li-Ning extends his Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to sign athletes under his brand, and a full golf line."

For Curry Brand, the partnership represents a major step forward and follows the 38-year-old’s entry into sneaker free agency after his departure from Under Armour less than a year ago.

Curry unveils deal on Instagram

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{{^usCountry}} The Warriors star commemorated the announcement on Instagram, saying the deal represents a significant turning point for Curry Brand's future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Warriors star commemorated the announcement on Instagram, saying the deal represents a significant turning point for Curry Brand's future. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Stephen Curry unveiled the partnership on Instagram, writing, “The stage is set. This is bigger than a signature series, bigger than a studio. This is the partnership of a lifetime.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stephen Curry unveiled the partnership on Instagram, writing, “The stage is set. This is bigger than a signature series, bigger than a studio. This is the partnership of a lifetime.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post included a series of photos, led by an image of the 6-feet-2 guard sporting a black jacket bearing the Curry brand and Li-Ning logo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post included a series of photos, led by an image of the 6-feet-2 guard sporting a black jacket bearing the Curry brand and Li-Ning logo. {{/usCountry}}

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The remaining images in the carousel highlighted Li Ning’s Olympic moments and featured the four-time NBA champion interacting with young athletes and fans.

Warriors star outlines global vision for brand

In his post, Curry commended Li Ning, whose journey from Olympic gymnast to founder of a major sportswear brand helped shape the company's success.

“The future of Curry Brand is with Li-Ning, and it starts with Mr. Li Ning himself, an athlete founder who’s built one of the world’s most premium sportswear brands over the last 35 years,” the Warriors #30 added.

He noted that the partnership's vision extends beyond footwear. “Together we will continue the Curry Brand mission with stories, platforms, and products that will inspire the next generation around the globe and change the game for good,” he explained.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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