Talladega NASCAR crash: Bubba Wallace gives first reaction after ‘Big One’ pile-up; ‘unfortunate…’

Bubba Wallace gave his first reaction after a massive pile up during the NASCAR race in Talladega, Alabama. The incident during Lap 116 during Stage 2 of Sunday’s race involved at least 26 cars. The damage totals are still being assessed under a red flag.

Talladega NASCAR crash involved at least 26 cars and Bubba Wallace reacted to the incident. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Videos from the crash went viral on social media.

"Bubba Wallace Loses control while leading the pack at Talladega, Crashes almost the entire field!", the person wrote.

The pile-up happened after Wallace was pushed from behind and sent into the outside wall. This triggered the chain-reaction wreck. “That’s the whole field!”, a reporter could be heard saying during the live broadcast.

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{{^usCountry}} A video of the incident posted by NASCAR showed that four cars appeared to have escaped the accident. However, the multi-car wreck left many top drivers eliminated. They include Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Cole Custer, and Ryan Blaney, as per early race reports. Bubba Wallace speaks after the crash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the incident posted by NASCAR showed that four cars appeared to have escaped the accident. However, the multi-car wreck left many top drivers eliminated. They include Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Cole Custer, and Ryan Blaney, as per early race reports. Bubba Wallace speaks after the crash {{/usCountry}}

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After the crash, Wallace spoke with Fox and said “Uhh damn. Right? Hate it for our team.” He added ”Don’t want to have any DNF. We have two now. It’s a bummer."

Wallace further continued “We gotta figure out how to be pushed better. I take responsibility on that.”

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He also called the incident ‘unfortunate’ and said that he ‘should have contributed’ more to the race. However, Wallace expressed hope that they would be able to bounce back.

Joey Logano also expressed his frustration after the race. He spoke to Fox following the accident and a video was shared online.

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“It's frustrating,” he said. “Everyone starts pushing…it's going to happen,” he said, adding that he was ‘caught up in it’ today. Such wrecks are reportedly to be expected at Talladega where cars run inches apart at almost 200 mph. Since there was no clear line through the wreck, trailing cars continued to pile onto each other, prompting NASCAR to immediately throw the red flag and halt the race.

This has reportedly been one of the most destructive crashes this NASCAR season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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