Taylor Swift to support Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs Broncos game today? New update amid Arrowhead farewell rumors

Taylor Swift looks on during the second quarter in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions(Getty Images via AFP) Christmas x Taylor Swift could be the perfect gift for thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Christmas x Taylor Swift could be the perfect gift for thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday. The pop star has been a usual face in the stands since 2023, supporting her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs. However, today could be special.

The Chiefs vs Broncos game could go down as the last time Kelce plays at home. The 36-year-old tight end has yet to give a definitive answer on retirement rumors, but reports indicate he is considering hanging up his boots after this season, with his team eliminated from the playoff race.

Will Taylor Swift be there at Arrowhead to support Kelce? It is likely.

Swift’s attendance habits have evolved alongside her career schedule. Once her demanding Eras Tour concluded, she shifted her focus toward supporting Kelce more consistently, especially for home games at Arrowhead Stadium. Thursday is her last chance of making a grand appearance to support Kansas.

People close to Swift have previously said she was eager to experience an NFL season alongside Kelce without the constraints of touring, describing this period as a chance to be present in a way she hadn’t been able to before.

However, there is no official word about her attendance for the Chiefs vs Broncos Christmas matchup.

Andy Reid's wife gives inside info on Taylor Swift

Chiefs coach Andy Reid's wife, Tammy, shared her perspective on Taylor Swift while attending a community charity event.

"Taylor is just the girl next door," Reid said. She's just a regular person that is super famous. Kinda like my husband!"

Andy Reid also has a similar view. During an August appearance on Kansas City sports radio 810, he said: “It's hard to find somebody that you fall in love with. That's not an easy thing to really fall in love with, and it seems like they're there.”