Thaddeus Dixon injury update: NY Giants hopeful fears the worst after workouts incident

The New York Giants may have suffered an early setback in their undrafted rookie class after cornerback Thaddeus Dixon reportedly tore his Achilles during offseason workouts.

North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)

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According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Dixon suffered the injury Thursday, raising fears that the promising defensive back could miss significant time before even appearing in a regular-season NFL game.

“Thaddeus Dixon, a UDFA from North Carolina, tore his Achilles yesterday during workouts, sources say,” Rapoport posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “An unfortunate injury for a rookie whose hamstring injury helped lead him to be undrafted.”

The development marks another difficult chapter for Dixon, whose draft stock had already been impacted by injuries during the pre-draft process.

Giants saw Dixon as potential hidden gem

Despite going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dixon was considered one of the more intriguing rookie free-agent additions signed by the Giants. New York aggressively pursued the former University of North Carolina star immediately after the draft and reportedly guaranteed him $282,500 for the 2026 season, including a $35,000 signing bonus.

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{{^usCountry}} The Giants had shown strong interest in Dixon well before the draft, bringing him in for a top-30 visit in April. The Los Angeles Chargers were reportedly the only other team to host him on a similar visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Giants had shown strong interest in Dixon well before the draft, bringing him in for a top-30 visit in April. The Los Angeles Chargers were reportedly the only other team to host him on a similar visit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Scouts viewed Dixon as a draftable prospect with upside, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler reportedly assigned him a fifth-to-sixth-round grade before the draft. Injury concerns followed Dixon before NFL arrival {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scouts viewed Dixon as a draftable prospect with upside, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler reportedly assigned him a fifth-to-sixth-round grade before the draft. Injury concerns followed Dixon before NFL arrival {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dixon’s fall out of the draft was tied in part to health concerns. The 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback missed games during his lone season at North Carolina after suffering an upper-body injury while attempting an interception against Clemson. He later dealt with a hamstring injury during the draft process that prevented him from fully testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dixon’s fall out of the draft was tied in part to health concerns. The 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback missed games during his lone season at North Carolina after suffering an upper-body injury while attempting an interception against Clemson. He later dealt with a hamstring injury during the draft process that prevented him from fully testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. {{/usCountry}}

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That injury history now appears even more concerning following the reported Achilles tear.

The latest setback prompted emotional reactions online from fans and analysts who viewed Dixon as a potential sleeper candidate to make the roster.

Long road to NFL opportunity

Dixon’s football journey took an unconventional route before arriving in New York. He began his college career at Long Beach City College in California, where he played junior college football in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to the University of Washington in 2023.

After two seasons with Washington, Dixon transferred to North Carolina for the 2025 campaign under coach Bill Belichick. While UNC struggled overall during Belichick’s first season leading the program, Dixon still flashed traits that attracted NFL scouts.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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