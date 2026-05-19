Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s relationship in trouble after rehab? Big claim emerges

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Vanessa Trump are together after Woods’ recent rehab stint in Switzerland. Reports indicate their bond is still strong despite the intense public scrutiny following the DUI arrest earlier this year.

Tiger Woods confirms he is dating Vanessa Trump (@TigerWoods/X)

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People reports citing sources close to the couple that that Woods has taken his recovery “seriously,” and Trump has made it clear she will support him only if he finishes this chapter for good. However, as Woods returned to Florida early Sunday to celebrate the birthday of Vanessa's daughter Kai Trump, the source told People that Woods and Vanessa were “happy to see each other.”

What Woods and Trump decided for their relationship

While going to the rehab, Woods had made a post on social media. “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today” he wrote. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

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{{^usCountry}} After six weeks in treatment in Zurich following a DUI arrest and car‑crash charge, Woods returned to his home in Florida. The People report adds that the duo is still going strong. “Vanessa and Tiger are in love and still serious and happy to see each other,” stated the insider cited. The same source said that she is “eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals, which they both dislike intensely.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After six weeks in treatment in Zurich following a DUI arrest and car‑crash charge, Woods returned to his home in Florida. The People report adds that the duo is still going strong. “Vanessa and Tiger are in love and still serious and happy to see each other,” stated the insider cited. The same source said that she is “eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals, which they both dislike intensely.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another insider in Jupiter, Florida, told the same outlet that Woods and Trump “are still going strong” and that the rehab experience has not changed the basic direction of their relationship. The source added that both have ex‑partners and children to balance, so they “have had enough time to keep the romance going” while handling separate family responsibilities. Vanessa Trump’s stance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another insider in Jupiter, Florida, told the same outlet that Woods and Trump “are still going strong” and that the rehab experience has not changed the basic direction of their relationship. The source added that both have ex‑partners and children to balance, so they “have had enough time to keep the romance going” while handling separate family responsibilities. Vanessa Trump’s stance {{/usCountry}}

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Trump has reportedly taken a firm but supportive role, telling Woods she will back him through rehab.

Coverage of Vanessa Trump’s appearance at a major golf event in Miami while Woods was still in treatment showed she was still standing by him publicly, even when he was not on the course. She posted on Instagram with Woods and the caption “Love you,” immediately shutting down rumors that the relationship was in trouble.

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