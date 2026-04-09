Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player break silence on Tiger Woods' DUI arrest: 'Golf needs him'

The 90th Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, is underway and Tiger Woods is receiving both support and concern from fellow golf legends after his recent DUI arrest in Florida. Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus React to Tiger Woods Arrest as Masters Begins (AP)

What Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus said about the Woods? According to ESPN, as the Masters began on Thursday, former champion Gary Player spoke to reporters after hitting a ceremonial tee shot. The player expressed sympathy for Tiger Woods who has endured years of pain from multiple injuries but stressed that Woods should not drive while taking prescription medication.

"Do I blame him for taking medicine? Hell, no," Player said. "He has sleep deprivation. Do I blame him for taking something to help him sleep? No. But I don't think he should drive a car. When you're taking that medicine, it's dangerous when you're driving a car, same as it's dangerous when you look at your cellphone in the car."

The player added, "My heart goes out for him. There's nothing worse than living in pain every day of your life. You can't think of anything worse. I just hope he can get it all sorted out because he's such an asset to golf and has done so much for the game."

Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus also voiced support, saying, "Just whatever you need to help you and get back, because I think golf needs him, and we'd love to have him back."

In a separate interview published on April 3 by The Palm Beach Post, the 86-year-old Nicklaus said he believes Woods would not be using painkillers without a genuine medical need. Knowing Woods' long history with pain medication, Nicklaus said it seemed like the golfer had reached a point where outside help was necessary.

"Sometimes you get, you know, too far down the line, and you just need somebody to help you," Nicklaus told the Post. "I think he probably needs some help, and we all want to help him. We're all on his side."

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What happened to Tiger Woods? On March 27, Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of DUI, careless driving and refusing a urine test after his Land Rover SUV flipped onto its side on Jupiter Island in Florida. According to a Martin County Sheriff's affidavit, deputies found two pain pills in Woods' pants pocket and he showed signs of impairment after the crash. Woods told police he had been looking at his phone just before clipping the back of a trailer which caused the rollover.

On Wednesday, Woods was formally charged with misdemeanor DUI and refusal to take a chemical or physical test of his breath or urine. He also faces a ticket for distracted driving.

Five days after the crash on March 31, Woods announced he was stepping away from competitive golf and his administrative roles with the PGA Tour to seek treatment. He wrote on X that, "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

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The 90th masters gets underway The 2026 Masters Tournament has started at Augusta National Golf Club. This is the 90th time the tournament is being played, often called “a tradition unlike any other.”

Thursday morning began with the traditional Honorary Starter ceremony where three legendary former champions hit the opening tee shots at the first hole.

Six-time champion Jack Nicklaus, three-time champion Gary Player and two-time champion Tom Watson took part in the ceremony as the sun rose over Augusta.

Nicklaus who is 86 has been doing this since 2010. Player who is 90 was the first international Masters winner and joined in 2012 and celebrated his shot with his usual kick. Watson who is 76 has joined the group in 2022 and hit his ceremonial tee shot for the fifth time on Thursday.