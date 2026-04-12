Tiger Woods ‘especially close’ with Kai Trump; Here's why Vanessa is not leaving him despite DUI arrest

Tiger Woods could have been in serious trouble. The 50-year-old, who was involved in an SUV crash in Jupiter Island, Florida last month, pleaded not guilty to DUI charges. He is currently in rehab. However, the entire saga has put his relationship with President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, in spotlight. While reports about the model and socialite being furious with her partner emerged initially, it was revealed recently that she is not leaving Woods.

Tiger Woods looks on as unseen US President Donald Trump speaks during a reception for Black History Month in the East Room(AFP)

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Woods could be seen taking out his phone, dialing President Trump after deputies processed him at the crash site. “I was just talking to the president,” he said, according to body camera footage. The phone conversation was not captured on video, but Woods could be heard saying, “Thank you so much,” as he hung up and the deputy approached.

Shortly after the golfer's March 27 arrest, Trump was asked about Woods and told reporters: “I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person. Amazing man. But, some difficulty.”

Why Vanessa Trump is not leaving Tiger Woods

One clear angle is Vanessa's daughter Kai. One insider told PEOPLE that Woods is ‘especially close’ with the 18-year-old. Even as the star golfer pulles out of Masters 2026, Kai showed her support. She wore a white hoodie from the the 82-time PGA tour winner's Sun Day Red brand in a video posted on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about Vanessa's decision, the insider said: "She’s not leaving him. They’re very close as a family. He’s fully integrated now and especially close with Kai.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about Vanessa's decision, the insider said: "She’s not leaving him. They’re very close as a family. He’s fully integrated now and especially close with Kai.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Things will settle down. [Vanessa's] handling it well and just not saying much." Tiger Woods arrest row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Things will settle down. [Vanessa's] handling it well and just not saying much." Tiger Woods arrest row {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Woods told authorities he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station when his speeding Land Rover clipped the back of a truck and rolled onto its side on a residential road on Jupiter Island. No one was injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Woods told authorities he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station when his speeding Land Rover clipped the back of a truck and rolled onto its side on a residential road on Jupiter Island. No one was injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I looked down at my phone, and all of a sudden — boom,” Woods told an officer as he knelt on a lawn, prior to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I looked down at my phone, and all of a sudden — boom,” Woods told an officer as he knelt on a lawn, prior to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Body camera footage shows Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy Tatiana Levenar then conducting a roadside sobriety test and telling Woods: “I do believe your normal faculties are impaired, and you’re under an unknown substance, so at this time you’re under arrest for DUI." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Body camera footage shows Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy Tatiana Levenar then conducting a roadside sobriety test and telling Woods: “I do believe your normal faculties are impaired, and you’re under an unknown substance, so at this time you’re under arrest for DUI." {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m being arrested?” Woods responded.

“Yes, sir,” Levenar said.

After handcuffing Woods, authorities searched his pockets and found two white pills.

“That’s a Norco,” Woods said after an officer pulled out the pills, referring to a painkiller that contains acetaminophen and the opioid hydrocodone. Authorities would later confirm that Woods was in possession of hydrocodone.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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