Tim Anderson retirement: Resurfaced Jose Ramirez fight video sparks buzz as White Sox star exits MLB after 10 seasons

Former two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a decade-long career that included eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Tim Anderson has announced his retirement after a decade-long career that included eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. (Instagram @seven)

The White Sox confirmed the news on Monday through a post on X. “Always a White Sox, TA7. Tim Anderson officially announced his retirement after 10 seasons (2016-2025) in the major leagues,” the club tweeted.

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The 33-year-old spent his final MLB season with the Los Angeles Angels, appearing in 31 games during the 2025 campaign.

Anderson's fight back in spotlight

Although Anderson has now stepped away from professional baseball, one of the most infamous moments of his career has resurfaced online and is once again generating significant attention.

The viral footage comes from August 2023, when Anderson was involved in a heated altercation with José Ramírez during a White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The fight became one of the most talked-about moments of Anderson's final years in MLB and has returned to the spotlight following his retirement announcement.

Ramirez fight sparks internet buzz

An X account shared the resurfaced video and captioned it, “Tim Anderson’s official MLB retirement: August 10th, 2026….. Tim Anderson’s unofficial MLB retirement: August 15th, 2023.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another user suggested that the fight has become one of the defining moments of Anderson's career, tweeting, “Unfortunately for him, most of us will remember him as the guy that got knocked out stiff by Jose Ramirez.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user suggested that the fight has become one of the defining moments of Anderson's career, tweeting, “Unfortunately for him, most of us will remember him as the guy that got knocked out stiff by Jose Ramirez.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third fan questioned whether the altercation would overshadow some of Anderson's other career highlights. “Is Tim Anderson going to be remembered more for being knocked out by Jose Ramirez or the Field of Dreams Homer?,” the fan tweeted.

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Several others echoed the idea that Ramírez's punch marked the beginning of the end for Anderson's MLB career. One fan wrote, “Jose Ramirez retired Tim Anderson when he knocked him out at second base.”

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Another user pointed to Anderson's struggles away from the field, adding, “He was on the decline already with personal issues, the fight didn’t help.”

What happened between Ramirez and Anderson?

José Ramirez and Tim Anderson became embroiled in a viral fight at second base during a 2023 benches-clearing brawl.

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After Ramirez slid safely into the base, tensions flared as the two exchanged words. Anderson threw the first punch but missed, before Ramirez responded with a powerful right hook that knocked Anderson to the ground.

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