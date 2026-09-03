Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift buy Ohio lakefront home: Inside Chiefs star's new $5.35 million Bratenahl mansion

Travis Kelce has added another luxury property to his real estate portfolio, purchasing a sprawling lakefront estate in Bratenahl, Ohio, for $5.35 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Travis Kelce completed the purchase in March, just months before he and Taylor Swift tied the knot. (AFP)

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The 36-year-old NFL star reportedly completed the purchase in March, just months before he and Taylor Swift tied the knot at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Kelce's new home near childhood roots

The property is only a few miles from Cleveland Heights, where Kelce grew up with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

Bratenahl is a small village situated along the southern shoreline of Lake Erie. The community features a combination of multimillion-dollar homes and more modest properties, with Realtor.com data showing current listings ranging from about $250,000 to $2.4 million.

Mansion spans more than 21,000 square feet

Built in 1895, the massive residence now covers approximately 21,140 square feet. According to Realtor.com, the property features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, along with several luxury amenities.

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{{^usCountry}} Among its highlights are multiple fireplaces, a five-car garage, a media room and a resort-style swimming pool. The estate also includes a ballroom that has since been transformed into a game room and home theater, Cleveland.com reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among its highlights are multiple fireplaces, a five-car garage, a media room and a resort-style swimming pool. The estate also includes a ballroom that has since been transformed into a game room and home theater, Cleveland.com reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The property's location gives Kelce convenient access to the Cleveland area while also putting him near a private airport, potentially making travel easier for the NFL star and his wife.

Kelce gets estate below original asking price

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Kelce purchased the property from Figurati Construction Group, which is owned by Gary Pellegrino. The company had acquired the home for $1.95 million in 2023.

The estate was later put on the market for $6.99 million in 2024. Its asking price was eventually lowered to $5.99 million in May 2025 before Kelce closed the deal for $5.35 million.

That means the Chiefs star paid $1.64 million less than the property's original asking price.

New Ohio home expands couple's portfolio

The Bratenahl estate joins the collection of properties Kelce and Swift already own across several states, including Tennessee, Rhode Island, New York, California and Kansas.

Also read | Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes under fire over claims about their Kansas City steakhouse: All we know about 1587 lawsuit

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The Ohio home purchase was reported just a day after Kelce and Swift welcomed a fluffy white dog into their family. Kelce unveiled their new four-legged companion as part of Tommy Hilfiger's fall 2026 advertising campaign.