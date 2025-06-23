Tyrese Haliburton risking his career by playing NBA Finals Game 7 with injury? Alarming update surfaces

Tyrese Haliburton played through his calf injury during the NBA Finals Game 7 between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. With the two sides eyeing a historic crown, Haliburton pushed through pain to feature in what could be his career's biggest night. However, the All-Star point guard might be risking his long-term health, NBA analysts said. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was playing through an injury in Game 7(AP)

Meanwhile, in a major scare in the first quarter, Haliburton went down and was visibly in pain. It is unclear if it was a previous injury flaring up or if he had taken a fresh hit. The 25-year-old was dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the series and also has a calf matter to deal with as well; it's not clear if the two are related.

“It’s the NBA Finals. I’ve worked my whole life to be here. If I can walk, then I want to play," he had said earlier in the series.

ESPN’s Shams Charania, however, raised concerns about Haliburton's injury. The reporter noted that the strain is a ‘multi-week’ injury and needs proper healing. Playing through such an injury increases the risk of aggravation or even more severe muscle or tendon damage.

Haliburton left Game 5 late in the first quarter and returned to the bench area with a wrap on his lower leg. He not only returned to the game, he played 34 minutes — but did so while missing all six of his shots and with him barely looking to shoot at all in the second half. He finished the game with seven rebounds and six assists, but only four points.

It was the first time in Haliburton’s career that he logged at least 34 minutes and failed to make a single field goal.

The Pacers, Carlisle said, discussed not letting Haliburton play in the second half. Haliburton vetoed those plans and played 17 minutes in the second half, leading the Pacers in rebounds and assists after intermission.

“I have a lot of trust in our medical staff. I have a lot of trust in our organization to make the right decision,” Haliburton said. “I think there’s been many situations through the course of my career where they’ve trusted me on my body. ... I want to be out there. That’s the plan.”

(With AP inputs)