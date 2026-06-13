USMNT at 2026 FIFA World Cup: Standout players, full squad details, chances at glory after massive 4-1 win over Paraguay

The US men's national team (USMNT) went in guns blazing and managed a massive 4-1 win over Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This is their biggest win in the history of the football tournament yet, so it's safe to say the hosts are off to a flying start.

Mauricio Pochettino hugs the US Men's National Team players after the 4-1 win over Paraguay in the perfect start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. (X/@USMNT)

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The U.S. has been drawn into Group D alongside Paraguay, Turkey and Australia. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino, is determined to take a shot at footballing glory in the international stage, after the Argentine managed moderate success coaching some of the biggest football clubs in Europe – including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

"Pochettino is a good manager, even though this is the first time he's managing a national team," John Harkes, the former US player, reportedly said of the man at the helm.

Players that stand out

In the previous match against Germany, a glimpse of what the American team is capable of, was visible in the thunderous kick by Antonee Robinson. Although they lost 2-1, it was a beam of hope of what could be. Now, with the near-perfect start to their campaign, the US team has shown that it has the attacking chops, with a splendid brace by Folarin Balogun and some last minute heroics from Giovanni Reyna.

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{{^usCountry}} The US team already has an established star in Christian "Captain America" Pulisic, who has for the longest time been the face of the team. Pulisic is the fastest US player to notch 50 goal contributions for his country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US team already has an established star in Christian "Captain America" Pulisic, who has for the longest time been the face of the team. Pulisic is the fastest US player to notch 50 goal contributions for his country. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read I FIFA World Cup 2026: All about new ref-cam as audiences to get new perspective on matches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I FIFA World Cup 2026: All about new ref-cam as audiences to get new perspective on matches {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tim Ream has been named team captain. The 38-year-old has 82 caps for the US. The defender plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Charlotte FC and brings a wealth of experience from his career, which includes nine seasons at Fulham in England. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tim Ream has been named team captain. The 38-year-old has 82 caps for the US. The defender plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Charlotte FC and brings a wealth of experience from his career, which includes nine seasons at Fulham in England. {{/usCountry}}

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However, what's more exciting is the European football-proven talent the USMNT is bringing to the field this time.

Balogun who plays as the striker for Monaco in the French Ligue 1, had 13 goals and three assists in 30 matches this season. Weston McKennie made his mark in Leeds and is now at Italian top flight club, Juventus, where his versatility as a midfielder has many in the football world talking. Giovanni Reyna has experience playing in Germany's top league, Bundesliga, for a long time, first for Borussia Dortmund and then for Borussia Mönchengladbach. Meanwhile, Tyler Adams has had a fantastic season with Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola, serving as a core part of their midfield, and seeing the Cherries manage a historic European qualification with a sixth-place finish in the English Premier League.

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Tim Weah and Sergiño Dest also bring a certain experience to the squad that will only serve to help in their campaign.

The US roster for the 2026 world cup

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Matt Freese (New York City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Tim Weah (Marseille), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Haji Wright (Coventry City)

What its looking like for USMNT this world cup

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Playing at one's home can favor a team, but there's also a lot of pressure to perform well.

The US is not historically known as a football (or soccer) nation. But this is the biggest stage there is for the sport - and with the team off to a solid start, the momentum may quickly build among the American public and in the media.

Also Read I Tim Ream: All about US 2026 FIFA World Cup team captain as hosts get off to solid start

John Harkes, who played for the US in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups - and the first American to play in England's Premier League - told BBC that there was a "great chance" for the American side to do well in the tournament.

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"I think they're very talented. But the critical part of any World Cup is that you have to come together as a team, and you need resilience and fight through adversity," he added. "Sometimes games don't go your way. At the end of the day, you just need a little luck." And, while Harkes did not comment on the prospect of the US winning the whole tournament if they advanced from the group stage, he did say "anything is possible from there".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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