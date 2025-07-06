USA vs Mexico Gold Cup Final: When and where to watch CONCACAF final for free? Live streaming, telecast, channel details

It’s official- the United States men’s national soccer team will be competing against Mexico for the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. The game is scheduled to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday (July 6). This marks the first time in tournament history that a Gold Cup Final will be played in the state of Texas. Diego Luna #10 of United States celebrates with teammates after scoring against Guatemala (Getty Images via AFP)

When and where can I watch the final?

The game will start at 7 PM ET (6 PM local time). Live coverage will be available on FOX (USA - English), Univision and TUDN (USA - Spanish), Televisa (Mexico), and ESPN and Disney+ (Caribbean, Central & South America).

Where can I stream the final?

Streaming services like Fubo, SlingTV, and DirecTV can also be used to watch the game online since they carry the broadcasting channels. FUBO currently offers viewers a one-week free trial. Plans start at $84.99 per month for the Pro version and go up to $94.99 per month for the more expansive Elite version. The service is currently operational in the US, Canada, France, and Spain.

SlingTV’s Orange plan contains channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. At a regular monthly cost of $46, it is one of the most affordable streaming services out there. New subscribers even get their first month’s subscription at half the price.

Although DirecTV’s Signature package ($90 a month) contains ESPN, those only looking for sports content have the option of picking their MySports plan available at $70 a month. This plan is available to try for 5 days before purchasing and includes channels like ESPN, TNT, USA, FS1, NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, and the Golf Channel.

The United States reached the final after securing a 2-1 victory against Guatemala during the first semifinal on Wednesday (July 2) at Energizer Park. Their road to this stage was laid out after finishing first in Group D with three wins against Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, and Haiti. A 4-3 penalty shootout win over Costa Rica led them through the Quarterfinals.

During the second semifinal on the same day, defending champions Mexico won a 1-0 game against Honduras in a sold-out Levi’s Stadium. The team earlier finished first in Group A after securing wins over the Dominican Republic and Suriname, along with a draw against Costa Rica. A 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the Quarterfinals sealed their fate.

“The 18th edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup has delivered nonstop excitement, with thrilling goals, dramatic upsets, and tens of thousands of passionate fans creating an unforgettable atmosphere across stadiums in the United States and Canada. It’s been one of the best Gold Cups yet, and Sunday’s final between United States and Mexico promises to be the perfect ending,” says the official Concacaf website.

Tickets for the match are available for purchase at the official website.

By Stuti Gupta