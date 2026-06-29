Venezuela earthquake: Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo’s first response emerges after family tragedy

The human toll of Venezuela’s devastating twin earthquakes continues to mount, with one of the most tragic stories involving Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo.

Argentine footballer lost family in Venezuela earthquakes

Lucas Trejo was away on club duties when the earthquakes struck Venezuela but his wife had been at the family's apartment in Playa Grande, La Guaira, along with the couple's children, (Lucas Trejo/IG)

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After days of clinging to hope that his missing family members had survived the disaster, the veteran defender received the heartbreaking news that his wife and two young children had died when their apartment building collapsed during the powerful tremors.

Trejo was away on club duties when the earthquakes struck Venezuela.

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{{^usCountry}} The 38-year-old defender had been in Caracas with Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, preparing for a Copa Venezuela fixture, when he learned that the residential building where his family lived had been reduced to rubble. Trejo's response after receiving the news {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 38-year-old defender had been in Caracas with Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, preparing for a Copa Venezuela fixture, when he learned that the residential building where his family lived had been reduced to rubble. Trejo's response after receiving the news {{/usCountry}}

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Upon hearing the news, Trejo immediately left the team's camp and returned to his hometown to join the search efforts. Desperate for any information, he also turned to social media and appealed to the public for help in locating his loved ones.

He wrote, “Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don’t know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren’t there.”

In the days that followed, friends, relatives, firefighters, volunteers, professional rescue crews, and local residents worked tirelessly in the hope of finding survivors trapped beneath the debris.

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Also read: Who was Andrea Bello? Soccer star Hector Bello's wife dies saving 1-year-old daughter during Venezuela earthquakes

The footballer, after suffering the devastating loss of his family, also shared a cherished family photograph on his Instagram Story.

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The image was not unfamiliar to his followers, as he had previously included it in a photo carousel posted a few months earlier to celebrate his wife's birthday and express his love and best wishes for her special day.

Where were Trejo's family?

Trejo's wife had been at the family's apartment in Playa Grande, La Guaira, along with the couple's children, Aaron and Ainhoa, when the twin earthquakes struck on June 24. The collapse of the building left all three missing and sparked an extensive rescue operation.

Bodies discovered after long search op

After an exhaustive 74-hour search, rescue teams recovered their bodies from the wreckage, confirming the devastating outcome that Trejo had feared since the disaster began.

Yanina Maranella was the wife of Lucas Trejo and the mother of their two children, Aaron and Ainhoa.

Trejo’s club issues statement

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Following confirmation of their deaths, Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira issued an emotional statement offering condolences and support to the grieving player.

Also read: Venezuela earthquake highlights: 589 dead, toll likely to rise; ‘24% chance’ of big aftershock

The club said, “From the #DLG, we join the grief that overwhelms player Lucas Trejo, for the sensitive passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and of his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones.”