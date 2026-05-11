Victor Wembanyama ridiculed for ‘idiotic’ reaction to Timberwolves ejection: ‘What does it mean?’

Victor Wembanyama will not finish Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves after officials handed the San Antonio Spurs star a Flagrant 2 foul following contact with Naz Reid during Sunday’s Western Conference semifinal clash.

Why Victor Wembanyama was ejected

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates making a three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The incident occurred with 8:39 remaining in the second quarter while Minnesota held a narrow 36-34 lead. Officials stopped play to review Wembanyama swinging his elbows during a physical sequence with Reid before determining the contact warranted an automatic ejection.

According to the NBA’s officiating guidelines, a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 is categorized as ‘unnecessary and excessive’ contact. The ruling carries two free throws, possession for the opposing team and immediate removal from the game.

Victor Wembanyama's ‘idiotic’ question

Almost immediately, Wemby's reaction to the ejection surfaced on social media. Several fans slammed him for asking an ‘idiotic’ question. In the clip, the Spurs star could be seen asking a crew member: "What does that mean? I’m ejected?”

“Victor Wembanyama didn’t realize a Flagrant 2 meant an automatic ejection,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Another one added: “Its simply idiotic.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, another section of fans and expected debated the decision. Veteran NBA reporter Steve Popper wrote: “It’s crazy, but you do get ejected if you throw a wild elbow to a guy’s chin. Wemby tossed for a Flagrant 2.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, another section of fans and expected debated the decision. Veteran NBA reporter Steve Popper wrote: “It’s crazy, but you do get ejected if you throw a wild elbow to a guy’s chin. Wemby tossed for a Flagrant 2.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The play instantly shifted momentum in a series San Antonio entered leading 2-1. Wembanyama had dominated Game 3 with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a 115-108 Spurs victory, continuing a postseason run that has already included a record-setting 12-block performance earlier in the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The play instantly shifted momentum in a series San Antonio entered leading 2-1. Wembanyama had dominated Game 3 with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a 115-108 Spurs victory, continuing a postseason run that has already included a record-setting 12-block performance earlier in the series. {{/usCountry}}

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Without the 7-foot-4 star anchoring the defense, Minnesota suddenly gained far more freedom attacking the paint. Wembanyama’s presence has consistently altered the Timberwolves’ offensive rhythm throughout the matchup, forcing drivers to hesitate and shooters to adjust around his elite rim protection.

San Antonio still had offensive weapons available in De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle, but losing Wembanyama before halftime dramatically changed the complexion of the contest.

Will Wemby miss Game 5?

Attention now turns toward possible league discipline ahead of Game 5. While a Flagrant 2 does not automatically trigger a suspension, the NBA can review the play and determine whether further punishment is necessary because the contact involved Reid’s head and throat area.

For San Antonio, any additional suspension would represent a massive blow in a tightly contested playoff series. Wembanyama has been the defining force of the matchup, impacting games on both ends of the floor beyond the box score.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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