Wemby just risked a Game 5 suspension after getting ejected at Spurs vs Timberwolves

Victor Wembanyama may now face questions about a possible Game 5 suspension after the Spurs superstar was ejected during Sunday’s playoff showdown against the Timberwolves. The dramatic moment unfolded midway through the second quarter with Minnesota leading 36-34 and 8:39 remaining before halftime. Wemby fought for an offensive rebound while battling Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid in the paint.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) commits a level two flagrant foul against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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As McDaniels collided with him, Wembanyama spun toward the basket with his elbow raised and caught Reid hard in the chin. Officials immediately reviewed the sequence before upgrading the play to a Flagrant 2 foul, triggering an automatic ejection.

The ruling stunned the 22-year-old French star, who appeared confused during the stoppage. In a clip that eventually went viral on social media, Wemby was seen asking a staff member: "What does that mean? I’m ejected?”

“Victor Wembanyama didn’t realize a Flagrant 2 meant an automatic ejection,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Another one added: “Its simply idiotic.”

Why Wemby's ejection matters

The ejection dramatically shifted momentum in a series San Antonio entered with a 2-1 advantage. Wembanyama had completely controlled Game 3, erupting for 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in Friday’s Spurs victory.

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{{^usCountry}} His postseason dominance has already included a record-setting 12-block performance earlier in the matchup, making his absence in Game 4 even more significant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His postseason dominance has already included a record-setting 12-block performance earlier in the matchup, making his absence in Game 4 even more significant. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Without the 7-foot-4 centerpiece protecting the rim, Minnesota suddenly gained far more freedom offensively. Wembanyama’s defensive presence has repeatedly disrupted the Timberwolves throughout the series, forcing attackers to alter drives and shots around the basket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without the 7-foot-4 centerpiece protecting the rim, Minnesota suddenly gained far more freedom offensively. Wembanyama’s defensive presence has repeatedly disrupted the Timberwolves throughout the series, forcing attackers to alter drives and shots around the basket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} San Antonio still had offensive firepower available through De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle, but losing its franchise star before halftime completely altered the game’s dynamic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} San Antonio still had offensive firepower available through De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle, but losing its franchise star before halftime completely altered the game’s dynamic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Attention now shifts toward whether the NBA will impose additional punishment before Game 5. A Flagrant 2 does not automatically result in a suspension, though the league office can review dangerous plays involving head or throat contact and decide further discipline is necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attention now shifts toward whether the NBA will impose additional punishment before Game 5. A Flagrant 2 does not automatically result in a suspension, though the league office can review dangerous plays involving head or throat contact and decide further discipline is necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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